Tech Data and Wind River Partner to Accelerate Next-Generation Cloud Solutions in India with Wind River Cloud Platform and eLxr Pro

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company and Wind River , today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise adoption of advanced cloud-native solutions in India. The collaboration will focus on driving adoption of Wind River® Cloud Platform, built on eLxr Pro™ commercial enterprise Linux, for enterprises deploying next-generation intelligent edge systems.

This partnership combines Wind River’s robust, scalable software portfolio for the edge with Tech Data’s strong presence and partner network in India. Together, the companies aim to empower enterprises across telecommunications, industrial, automotive, and aerospace and defense sectors to deploy and manage distributed cloud environments with greater efficiency, reliability, and security.

The collaboration will provide the Indian channel ecosystem with a powerful, integrated solution stack:

Wind River Cloud Platform: A production-grade, distributed Kubernetes solution for managing edge cloud infrastructure. Based on the open source StarlingX project, it is optimized for mission-critical workloads requiring ultra-low latency. It provides the ideal framework for deploying applications that manage complex data flows and secure edge messaging with cloud services, making it perfect for 5G, vRAN, and industrial IoT applications.

A production-grade, distributed Kubernetes solution for managing edge cloud infrastructure. Based on the open source StarlingX project, it is optimized for mission-critical workloads requiring ultra-low latency. It provides the ideal framework for deploying applications that manage complex data flows and secure edge messaging with cloud services, making it perfect for 5G, vRAN, and industrial IoT applications. eLxr Pro: A commercial, enterprise-grade Linux distribution built from a Debian-based open source project. eLxr Pro provides a secure, stable, and high-performance foundation for Cloud Platform and other demanding edge-to-cloud applications, offering long-term support and lifecycle management for mission-critical deployments.

“Virtualization and container technologies are driving digital transformation, and our partners are looking for solutions that combine simplicity with scalability,” said Sundaresan K., Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data Advanced (India) Private Limited. “Through our partnership with Wind River, we are equipping our partners with proven platforms that accelerate deployment and create new revenue streams. This collaboration not only strengthens our ecosystem but also empowers partners to deliver greater business outcomes for their customers.”

“India is at the forefront of digital transformation with rapid adoption of 5G, IoT, and AI technologies,” said Darrell Jordan-Smith, chief revenue officer, Wind River. “Through this partnership with Tech Data, we are bringing our Wind River Cloud Platform and eLxr Pro to Indian enterprises, enabling them to scale distributed cloud infrastructure with confidence and unlock real-time intelligence at the edge.”

As part of the agreement, Tech Data will offer Cloud Platform and eLxr Pro across its India partner ecosystem. The companies will also collaborate on joint go-to-market strategies, including technical training, sales enablement, and marketing programs, to accelerate success for partners and customers in the Indian market.

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.techdata.com/in or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release that are "“forward-looking statements" ” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company’'s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.