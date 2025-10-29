2 the Moon Ventures Welcomes Maplehouse as the Newest Rocket in Its Fleet

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2 the Moon Ventures, the Dallas-based investment vehicle founded by entrepreneur and technologist George Baker Sr., is proud to announce the addition of its latest portfolio company: Maplehouse, a category-defining collegiate apparel brand founded by Los Angeles entrepreneur Tyler Shooshani.

Maplehouse is reimagining the outdated college-merchandise experience. For decades, students have settled for scratchy sweatshirts, uninspired logos, and washed-out color palettes that failed to reflect the energy and identity of today’s student culture. Shooshani saw an opportunity to rewrite the playbook. His inspiration came when his younger sister enrolled at the University of Michigan and returned from the campus bookstore unimpressed with the gear. That moment lit the spark for Maplehouse.

Maplehouse has already attracted venerable institutions like Yale, SMU, Wake Forest, and Indiana University to its growing assortment of vintage-inspired t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more.

Instead of relying on traditional, mass-produced designs, Shooshani conducted extensive research—over 100 interviews across 60 universities—to understand what students truly wanted. The results were clear: today’s generation craves apparel that blends comfort, quality, and understated style. Maplehouse delivers exactly that with a carefully curated collection made from American-grown cotton, clean silhouettes, elevated embroidery, and modern color palettes. The brand embodies what Shooshani describes as “quiet, comfort luxury for the off-duty college student.”

“Joining 2 the Moon Ventures presents a tremendous opportunity for Maplehouse and for me as a founder,” said Shooshani. “2 the Moon’s deep expertise in scaling brands in consumer packaged goods, along with their ability to teach me to be a better entrepreneur, made this collaboration undeniable. We’re getting everything we need from 2 the Moon—whether it’s the growth capital we need, close advice from George, and adding the firepower of Cameron Gawley, Bryan DeLuca, and their team at FlightPlan Ventures via 2 the Moon’s Strategic Resource Group.”

At 2 the Moon Ventures, this focus on innovation and cultural reinvention aligns perfectly with the firm’s mission to back bold founders who challenge convention.

“We are proud to join Tyler in his mission to create a world-class apparel brand,” added Baker. “We could tell from our first meeting that he had the ideas and drive that founders need to make great things happen. We look forward to defining luxury collegiate apparel together.”

“This partnership represents the kind of creative structure we love — where capital, capability, and collaboration come together under one roof,” said Cameron Gawley, Co-Founder of FlightPlan Ventures. “By aligning 2 the Moon’s investment model with FlightPlan’s venture-studio framework, we’re able to move faster, smarter, and more strategically to build what we believe will become the next generation of collegiate lifestyle brands.”

With Maplehouse now part of the 2 the Moon Ventures fleet, the future of collegiate apparel looks set to orbit higher than ever before.

About 2 the Moon Ventures

2 the Moon Ventures is an investment firm founded by George Baker Sr., focused on supporting high-impact entrepreneurs across industries including technology, apparel, food and beverage, sports, and entertainment. With a mission to back bold founders and visionary companies, 2 the Moon Ventures provides capital, strategic guidance, and a network designed to help startups scale beyond gravity.

About FlightPlan Ventures

FlightPlan Ventures is a venture studio and growth partner dedicated to building tomorrow’s iconic consumer brands. Co-founded by entrepreneurs Cameron Gawley and Bryan DeLuca, FlightPlan partners with founder-led companies at the intersection of brand, performance, and technology—helping them evolve from early traction to national scale. The studio combines deep Shopify expertise, full-stack marketing capabilities, and operational support to accelerate growth across food & beverage, health & wellness, apparel, and lifestyle categories.

About Maplehouse

Maplehouse is more than a clothing brand—it’s a celebration of identity, belonging, and the transformative journey of college life. Each piece is crafted to reflect the unique spirit of campus communities, blending minimalist design with expressive storytelling. Rooted in authenticity and connection, Maplehouse embodies the warmth of shared experiences and the confidence found in discovering your second home.