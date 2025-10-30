Matador Resources Company Provides Strategic Natural Gas Marketing Update

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador”) today announced that it has recently entered into multiple natural gas transportation and marketing agreements to improve all-in pricing netbacks in a strategic transaction that will achieve exposure to NYMEX Henry Hub pricing and LNG markets.

In addition to contracts related to other pipelines, Matador has secured firm transportation on Energy Transfer’s Hugh Brinson Pipeline to move 500,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas production out of the Permian Basin to points of sale where demand and pricing have historically been significantly higher than at the Waha Hub. Expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2026, this pipeline system will transport natural gas from West Texas to Maypearl, Texas located south of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. From there, Matador’s natural gas will be transported to East Texas and markets along the Gulf Coast with access to LNG export markets and other key trading hubs. Since 2024, natural gas sold at these markets has received an average price that is more than two dollars per MMBtu higher than the average Waha Hub price. If demand for natural gas in these markets increases from additional LNG exports or natural gas-powered data centers, we expect to further benefit from our exposure to these new markets.

Joseph Wm. Foran, Matador’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, “With takeaway constraints increasingly visible across the Permian Basin, locking in firm transportation out of the basin is an important part of our long-term planning. We are proud of our marketing team for creatively finding solutions to access markets and trading hubs throughout Texas and beyond, reducing Matador’s exposure to Waha pricing, and want to thank Energy Transfer for their professionalism and cooperation on this transaction. When the Hugh Brinson Pipeline is placed into service, Matador expects that the access to new markets and reduced exposure to Waha will increase the price that Matador realizes for its natural gas production, as well as serve to increase Matador’s expected free cash flow from its production, further solidifying Matador’s position as one of the Delaware Basin’s highest-margin operators. For every $0.50 per MMBtu of increased natural gas price realization Matador achieves as a result of these agreements, Matador expects its annual revenue to increase by approximately $90 million.”

In addition to the firm natural gas transportation agreements to the Gulf Coast, Matador has extended a separate gas transportation agreement with another pipeline company to transport a portion of its natural gas to the Southern California market, where pricing has historically exceeded pricing in Texas and Louisiana.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company founded in 1983 with $270,000, which now has over $10 billion in assets. It is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, Matador conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

