Car IQ Pay Expands Merchant Network Through Partnership with EG America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Car IQ Inc., a leading innovator in vehicle-based payment technology, today announced that Car IQ Pay is now accepted at 1,400+ EG America fueling locations nationwide, including Cumberland Farms and 9 other convenience store brands. This partnership expands Car IQ’s rapidly growing merchant network and enables fleets to make secure, cardless payments directly from the vehicle, eliminating the need for fuel cards or manual data entry.

Redefining How Fleets Fuel and Pay

Through this collaboration, EG America becomes the latest major fuel brand to integrate Car IQ’s advanced vehicle payment platform, allowing commercial fleet vehicles to authenticate and complete transactions automatically. This payments innovation helps fleets reduce fraud, simplify accounting, and enhance control over fueling expenses while providing a faster, frictionless experience for drivers.

“Connected, vehicle-initiated payments are setting a new standard for how fleets transact,” said Khalid El-Awady, Chief Payments Officer at Car IQ. “With the addition of EG America’s fueling network, we’re expanding access to cardless payments that offer greater security and control. The enhanced data we deliver to partners like EG provides deep context around each transaction and a unique understanding of their customers.”

Embracing the Future of Secure Fleet Payments

“Car IQ partnership marks a pivotal evolution in how fleets interact with EG America and manage their fueling needs,” said Dave Masuret, Chief Fuels Officer for EG America. “This technology is truly vehicle-native - delivering cardless, telematics-verified fuel payments that cut fraud, speed checkout, and centralize spend control today, with a path to extend into maintenance, parking, and EV charging for fleet commerce next.”

EG America also operates Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill convenience stores.

Transforming Fleet Operations

Car IQ Pay connects vehicles directly to merchants, allowing secure transactions for fuel, tolls, parking, and other services without physical cards. Fleet managers gain:

Instant Control: Add or remove drivers instantly—no cards or PINs to manage.

Real-Time Oversight: View all transactions across the fleet from a unified dashboard.

Reduced Fraud Exposure: Each transaction is authenticated by vehicle and geolocation.

Marketing Advantage: Merchants gain a direct digital relationship with fleet customers.

With EG America now part of the Car IQ Pay network, the company’s fleet operators gain broader fueling access, improved visibility, and an advanced digital payment solution designed to keep operations moving efficiently and securely.

Learn more about Car IQ Pay at www.cariqpay.com.

Learn more about EG America at www.eg-america.com.

Car IQ is a financial technology company and not a bank. Credit Card Services are provided and issued by Lewis & Clark Bank, Member FDIC.