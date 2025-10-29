Domaine Worldwide and Shopify Launch Enterprise Platform Migration Initiative Across Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domaine Worldwide, the leading global Shopify design and development partner, announced the launch of its European Platform Migrations partnership with Shopify today. The initiative positions Domaine as the go-to commerce partner for enterprise-level brands across the UK, DACH, and BENELUX regions looking to migrate to Shopify’s scalable, commerce-ready infrastructure.

As enterprise organizations across Europe face the challenge of modernizing legacy systems, this campaign highlights the combined power of Domaine’s migration expertise and Shopify’s enterprise-grade flexibility—offering brands a seamless path to improved performance, agility, and long-term growth.

“For enterprise retailers, platform migration is no longer just a technical decision—it’s a strategic one. For some, it's become a strategic imperative,” said Marko Bon, Co-founder and President of Domaine. “We’ve seen first-hand how a migration to Shopify is a foundational step in digital business transformation, unlocking streamlined operations, efficiencies across the entire business, and ultimately, measurable ROI. Domaine was purpose-built to guide that transition end-to-end, with teams across Europe who live and breathe Shopify.”

Proven Success with Leading Global Brands

Domaine and Shopify’s partnership is backed by a track record of measurable results from luxury and beauty leaders, including:

Creed — Achieved a 22.1% increase in Average Order Value and 19% growth in returning customers in the UK.

— Achieved a and in the UK. Laura Mercier — Drove a 38% Increase in Average Order Value and a 22% Increase in Revenue following migration.

These case studies and others from leading brands like Timex, Milk Makeup, Oscar De La Renta, Mejuri, Keen, Arhaus, Glossier, and Karl Lagerfeld highlight the potential for established brands to achieve transformative gains through a migration to Shopify’s robust ecosystem, supported by Domaine’s in-depth platform knowledge and regional presence.

Solving a Critical Gap for Enterprise Retailers

Across Europe, enterprise brands have had limited options for large-scale platform migrations to Shopify, forced to rely on small generalists, large Salesforce agencies with small Shopify practices, or costly global consultancies. Domaine’s Shopify-only specialization changes that equation. By focusing exclusively on Shopify, the commerce partner offers the largest global team of Shopify SMEs outside of Shopify itself, with specific experience in managing the most complex enterprise migrations—and without the overhead or limitations of legacy providers.

The campaign aims to educate senior decision-makers on the strategic and operational advantages of Shopify for enterprise-scale commerce while showcasing how Domaine simplifies the replatforming process through dedicated migration teams, data-driven methodologies, and regionally aligned support.

“Our message to enterprise brands is simple,” Bon added. “If your current platform is holding you back, Shopify is a proven, future-ready solution, and Domaine is the partner to make that move successful.”

About Domaine Worldwide

Today, Domaine counts over 300 Shopify experts worldwide, including a dedicated European team based across The UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine and Germany. Following its 2025 acquisition of Code—one of Europe’s most respected Shopify Plus agencies and a Platinum Partner in its own right—Domaine has expanded its European footprint while strengthening its local expertise.

That combination of regional understanding and global capability makes Domaine uniquely equipped to support complex migrations and digital growth projects alike—from multinational operations to highly localised customer experiences.