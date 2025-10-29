Secure Your Digital Accounts: YubiKeys Available Now in Stores at Best Buy

STOCKHOLM & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), a modern cybersecurity company and creator of the most secure passkeys, today announced its signature product, YubiKeys, will be available for purchase in 350 Best Buy stores across the US starting this week. Underscoring Yubico’s continued mission to make the internet safer for everyone, this marks the first time Yubico’s flagship products will be widely available on retail shelves.

Best Buy first introduced YubiKeys to BestBuy.com in August of 2024. This new availability in brick-and-mortar stores makes security keys tangible and even more accessible to customers, showing that strong authentication isn’t just for enterprises—it’s for everyone.

“We're incredibly excited to expand our presence to Best Buy stores and bring our phishing-resistant security keys to a broader audience,” said Carl Helle, chief revenue officer, at Yubico. “Placed on shelves alongside laptops, phones, and accessories, YubiKeys reinforce that protecting your digital life is as essential as the devices you use every day, while providing protection against modern AI-driven cyber attacks that can easily bypass outdated security.”

AI-powered cyber threats have greatly heightened the risks for anyone with an online account, now being able to easily bypass outdated security at tremendous speed and scale, with personalized phishing attacks.

Trusted by the world’s largest brands and consumers globally, the YubiKey delivers modern, seamless passkey authentication designed for the security demands of today’s internet and sophisticated cyber threats, including phishing. With the YubiKey, you can say goodbye to passwords and inconvenient multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods like SMS or app-based codes. Device-bound passkeys in YubiKeys offer one-touch security that is faster, simpler, and more reliable than traditional authentication, and serves as a critical foundation to make other passkeys more secure. Whether for work, school, personal accounts, or everyday online activities, the YubiKey provides an easy and effective way to protect your digital life—from email and banking to social media and personal files.

Investing in a Safer Digital Future

In a recent survey from Yubico, Gen Z emerged as the most susceptible demographic to phishing, with 62% reporting engagement—such as clicking a link or opening an attachment—with a phishing scam in the past year, significantly higher than other age groups.*

Extending security beyond the retail shelf, Yubico’s partnership with Best Buy will also ensure future generations have the knowledge and tools to stay safer online. Through its Secure it Forward program, the company is collaborating with the Best Buy Foundation® to support numerous Best Buy Teen Tech Centers® across the United States.

Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, an initiative of the Best Buy Foundation, are a network of creative, youth-centered community hubs where young people can engage with and have access to the latest technology, mentorship and professional development programs to build confidence and skills for educational and career success.

“We’re proud to partner with Yubico through its Secure it Forward program to make digital security more accessible for the next generation,” said Olivia Jefferson, Vice President, Social Impact at Best Buy. “Together, we’re helping young people build the confidence and curiosity to explore technology safely and responsibly as they discover their passions and prepare for the careers of the future.”

Through this partnership, Best Buy Teen Tech Centers® will receive free YubiKeys, training guides, and hands-on learning resources to help youth protect their digital identities. By making strong security tangible and accessible now, this initiative empowers young people to build safer online habits and long-term confidence in safeguarding their digital lives, as they evolve from students into professionals.

“Providing access to the right tools and education is the first step toward building a more secure digital world for everyone,” said Andrea Tharp, Secure it Forward program director, at Yubico. “By joining forces with the Best Buy Foundation and its Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, we are not only expanding our reach but also reinforcing our mission as a force for good. Secure it Forward is about ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and technology to protect themselves, building a foundation of digital resilience that will last a lifetime.”

Availability

Visit BestBuy.com to find a store with YubiKeys. YubiKeys are also available for purchase on Yubico.com/store and through additional partners worldwide including on Amazon.com, Staples.com, and Walmart.com.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the internet safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure logins simple.

Since 2007, we’ve helped shape global authentication standards, co-creating FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries—transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world’s most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Dual-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, California, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

*Commissioned by Yubico and conducted by Talker Research, the survey gathered insights from 18,000 employed adults across 9 countries including Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The survey explored individuals’ cybersecurity habits in both their workplace and personal lives. It also examined the dangers of weak security practices, and evaluated the growing concerns around emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their implications for both organizational and individual security.