Bridge Alternative Investment Solutions Selects Allvue Systems to Enhance Tech-Forward and Service-First Fund Administration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”), a leading technology provider for private capital markets whose AI-powered platform unifies data, automates workflows, and delivers benchmarks and actionable insights across the private investment lifecycle, today announced that Bridge Alternative Investment Solutions, LLC ( “Bridge” or “Bridge Alternatives”), a premier provider of fund administration and back-office advisory services to more than 100 clients, has selected Allvue as its technology backbone. Recognized for enduring client relationships and organizational stability, Bridge is reimagining how fund accounting, investor services, treasury, and advisory are delivered. Its white-glove service model combines modern technology with personalized client experience, offering innovation while preserving the human touch that sets Bridge Alternatives apart.

With Allvue, Bridge unifies fund accounting, investor services, and reporting into a single ecosystem that scales with clients as they grow. Share

“Allvue’s platform allows us to streamline fund administration, eliminate duplicative processes, and provide real-time transparency across outsourcing and co-sourcing models,” said Loren Locke, Partner and Head of Fund Administration at Bridge Alternative Investment Solutions. “For clients, that means institutional-grade technology paired with the high-touch support they expect.” Kyle Fields, Managing Partner and Founder, added, “We are proud to partner with Allvue, bringing together white-glove service and best-in-class technology. We listen to our clients and the market to deliver flexible, innovative solutions that align top talent with top technology.”

With Allvue, Bridge unifies fund accounting, investor services, and reporting into a single ecosystem that scales with clients as they grow. Backed by Allvue’s deep investment in forward-looking technology, the AI-powered platform delivers real-time transparency and institutional-grade controls while ensuring managers gain confidence, clarity, and the service-first experience that defines Bridge.

“Allvue is proud to partner with Bridge Alternatives, a firm whose service-first culture and commitment to excellence make them a trusted advisor across private equity, venture capital, and real assets,” said James DiCostanzo, Global Head of Fund Administration at Allvue Systems. “Their decision underscores how innovative technology and high-touch service together can transform fund administration for the next generation of managers.”

Through this collaboration, Bridge Alternatives elevates fund administration by combining advanced technology with a service-first approach. Their platform is built to empower clients, providing the confidence, insight, and control they need to thrive in increasingly complex global markets.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems provides actionable insights, benchmarks, and automation through an AI-powered platform that unifies data and streamlines workflows across the private investment lifecycle. With more than $8.5T in assets, 21K funds, and 500 clients managed on Allvue, we help make private markets more transparent, connected, and efficient.

Allvue is purpose-built for alternative investment managers and our integrated suite of software enables firms of all sizes, including private equity, private debt and public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks, to enhance data accuracy and make smarter investment decisions. Headquartered in Miami, Allvue operates across North America, Europe, and India. Visit allvuesystems.com to learn more.

About Bridge Alternative Investment Solutions

Bridge Alternative Investment Solutions is a leading provider of fund administration, investor services, treasury, and advisory solutions for private equity, venture capital, real estate, and fund-of-funds managers. Our white-glove, full-stack platform supports clients at every stage, from first-time fund launches to multi-billion-dollar investment platforms.

Backed by top talent, proven processes, and integrated investor services, Bridge Alternatives delivers transparent results that build trust and drive growth. Our service-first culture and advanced technology give clients clarity, control, and confidence to scale.

For more information visit www.bridgealternatives.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about technology capabilities and business expectations. Actual results may vary. This announcement is for informational purposes only.