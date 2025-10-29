Domaine Worldwide Joins the B2B eCommerce Association, Reinforcing Commitment to B2B Commerce Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domaine Worldwide, the world’s largest Shopify design and development agency, today announced its official membership as a premium partner in the B2B eCommerce Association (B2BEA). This affiliation underscores Domaine’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for B2B companies seeking to modernize and scale their digital commerce capabilities.

This partnership positions Domaine to help shape industry standards, certifications, and educational programs, supporting a more strategic and future-forward approach to B2B commerce. Share

As a member of B2BEA, Domaine will actively participate in the association’s global community of B2B eCommerce leaders, gaining early insights into emerging trends, best practices, and technological innovations spanning platforms, architecture, integrations, and buyer experience. This partnership also positions Domaine to help shape industry standards, certifications, and educational programs, supporting a more strategic and future-forward approach to B2B commerce.

“Joining the B2B eCommerce Association is a natural next step in our journey to lead in the B2B space,” said Marko Bon, President and Co-Founder of Domaine. “Many B2B organizations are navigating massive digital transformations, and they need trusted partners with recognized expertise. This membership allows us to bring even more credibility, connection, and innovation to our clients.”

“Our ecosystem thrives on collaboration and shared insight,” added Brett Sinclair, Founder & Director at B2B eCommerce Association and B2B eCommerce World. “We’re thrilled to welcome Domaine into the Association and look forward to their contributions in advancing the B2B commerce industry.”

Accelerating Digital Transformation for B2B Brands

B2B companies — including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and industrial/CPG brands — are increasingly seeking partners that understand both the technology and strategy behind modern commerce. Domaine’s membership provides clients with greater confidence in partnering with an agency that’s actively engaged with the leading B2B commerce community.

By leveraging B2BEA’s resources, Domaine will be able to shorten the learning curve on emerging trends like AI, headless and composable commerce, and unified experiences, bringing those advantages to its client base faster. The company’s B2B/Shopify technology stack is designed to bridge DTC and B2B commerce, enabling global brands to unify operations and scale internationally.

Looking Ahead

The timing of this announcement aligns with rising momentum in B2B digital transformation. Domaine’s expanded involvement in the ecosystem will create new opportunities for collaboration with technology partners and systems vendors, improving deal velocity and integration outcomes for clients.

Domaine will be present at upcoming B2B eCommerce World events, offering prospective partners and brands a chance to connect and learn more about their B2B commerce solutions.

About Domaine Worldwide

Domaine Worldwide is the leading global Shopify design and development practice. The business supports over 100 of the largest brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada, and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector, is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion.

Learn more about Domaine Worldwide’s B2B services at domaineworldwide.com

About B2B eCommerce Association

The B2B eCommerce Association (B2BEA) is a global community dedicated to advancing digital transformation in B2B commerce. Through events, education, and industry collaboration, B2BEA helps members navigate emerging technologies and strategies to drive growth.

Learn more at b2bea.org