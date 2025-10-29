Accenture Invests in Lyzr to Bring Agentic AI to Banking and Insurance Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is investing in Lyzr, an AI company that has developed a full-stack enterprise agent infrastructure platform. As part of this investment, made through Accenture Ventures, Lyzr will collaborate with Accenture to bring agentic AI to banking, insurance and financial services companies.

Lyzr’s Agent Studio platform is built for both professional developers and no-code business users, enabling them to build secure, reliable AI agents that seamlessly integrate into workflows. The agents can automate tasks, share analysis and insights and improve productivity through streamlined operations. With guardrails built in, companies can easily ensure that AI agents meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

For example, insurance companies can build an agentic AI system that will automate customer support, claims processing, policy renewals, endorsements, and mid-term policy changes for customers. Banks can build AI agents that auto approve loans, fast-track customer onboarding, automate GRC audits, helping banks operate faster and more efficiently.

“Agentic AI represents the next frontier in financial services firms’ efforts to adopt and scale AI,” said Kenneth Saldanha, global lead for Accenture’s Insurance industry practice. “Lyzr’s platform lets companies create secure, explainable and compliant AI agents that can automate decisions across workflows, helping to modernize slow manual processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its responsible AI features enable agents to drive value while effectively navigating the complexities of heavily regulated industries."

With the integration of Lyzr’s AI-driven tools, Accenture can offer clients innovative solutions that help uncover and support new ways of working, setting a path for companies to reimagine how they serve their customers.

“Our goal is to help our clients overcome one of the biggest challenges in agentic AI: moving from experimentation to production and scaling,” said Siva Surendira, CEO, Lyzr. “This investment from Accenture Ventures will help us expand our resources and reach so that enterprise clients can build and add AI agents to their workforce reliably.”

Lyzr will also join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology. The company is also a graduate of the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program co-founded and co-run by Accenture and the Partnership Fund for New York City.

