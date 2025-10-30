Lake.com and Interhome Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand European Lakeside & Waterfront Vacation Rentals

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lake.com, the vacation-rental marketplace built for life by the water, partnered with Interhome, one of Europe’s most established managers of holiday homes and apartments. The collaboration brings Interhome’s quality-checked villas, chalets, and apartments across 20+ European countries to Lake.com travelers.

Today, Interhome’s professionally managed inventory becomes bookable on Lake.com, combining real-time rates and availability with Interhome’s local service offices for key handover, cleaning, and guest support. This marks Lake.com’s European expansion, deepening selection in high-demand lakeside and coastal destinations.

Lake.com’s integration with Interhome adds more than 40,000 holiday homes—from Italy’s Lake Garda and Como to Austria’s Salzkammergut, Switzerland’s Lakes Lucerne and Geneva, Germany’s Lake Constance, and France’s Lake Annecy, plus Mediterranean and Adriatic coasts.

Why It Matters

Trusted supply: Interhome's standardized quality checks and local service provide families with reliable, self-catering stays.

Waterfront depth: Expanded coverage on lakes and coastlines in Italy, France, Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Family-friendly: Villas with pools, alpine chalets, and family-sized apartments with full kitchens, outdoor space, and pet-friendly options.

“Families want the right home on the right lake, without the friction,” said David Ciccarelli, Founder & CEO of Lake.com. “Partnering with Interhome brings quality‑checked, locally serviced homes into a water‑first experience, from the Alps to the Adriatic. It’s a major step in our European expansion and a win for travelers who value space, kitchens, and trusted standards.”

“Interhome is delighted to partner with Lake.com to showcase our villas, chalets, and apartments to travelers seeking lakeside and coastal stays,” said Michael Figlestahler, Chief Sales Officer at Interhome. “Our local service offices, consistent quality checks, and decades of experience complement Lake.com’s curated, water‑centric marketplace—helping families and groups book with confidence.”

About Lake.com

Lake was founded by a husband-and-wife team passionate about helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. The platform offers 40,000+ vacation homes by the water across North America and Europe. Visit https://www.lake.com

About Interhome

Founded in 1965 near Zurich, Interhome manages 40,000+ quality-checked properties across 20+ European countries, combining standardized quality controls with local offices for key handover, cleaning, and guest support. Learn more at https://www.interhome.com