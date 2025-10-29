Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm Vivaldi

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Vivaldi, a global business and brand strategy consultancy, strengthening the organization’s strategy and business transformation offerings.

Founded in 1999, Vivaldi is known for its approach to converge brand, business, and technology to keep clients in their leadership position. Operating in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Vivaldi works with leading global companies to build strong market positions, accelerate innovation, and design customer-centric business models. In today’s fast-evolving world shaped by AI, platform dynamics, and continuous reinvention, Vivaldi helps clients reimagine how business value is created and captured. The firm’s multidisciplinary teams blend deep consumer insight and market foresight with strategic, creative, and financial rigor to deliver tailored solutions for growth, transformation, and long-term competitiveness across industries.

“Today’s business landscape demands that organizations lead with agility, relevance, and a clear sense of direction,” said Erich Joachimsthaler, founder and CEO of Vivaldi. “Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting allows us to bring our expertise to a wider audience while also delivering solutions that extend beyond our current capabilities. Together, we are uniquely positioned to offer integrated solutions that bring greater value to clients.”

“Broadening our organization’s capabilities is a key priority as we continue to build a seamless, integrated platform that supports clients across every stage of growth,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Vivaldi’s distinguished approach to brand and business transformation aligns perfectly with our vision, enhancing our ability to help clients embrace new opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and achieve sustainable success.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.