OnMed and Berto Acquisition Corp. Sign Non-Binding Letter of Intent for a Business Combination.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnMed LLC ("OnMed"), creator of the OnMed CareStation™, the healthcare access infrastructure solution, and Berto Acquisition Corp. ("Berto")(NASDAQ: TACO and TACOW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by Harry You, jointly announced today that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") for a business combination. The combined company is expected to be publicly listed.

America faces a critical healthcare access crisis, with 80% of US counties qualifying as healthcare deserts and 120M+ Americans lacking adequate access to healthcare. OnMed is solving this crisis through its one-of-a-kind CareStations, an 8x10 foot healthcare access infrastructure solution that offers personalized, patient-first healthcare to communities nationwide from a Clinic-in-a-Box.

OnMed's CareStations address the clinical shortcomings of telemedicine and the scalability challenges of traditional in-office clinics. Each CareStation provides the personal attention of one-on-one clinical consultation with real-time diagnostic tools and e-prescriptions all in one convenient location. OnMed CareStations are equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, real-time scans, vital sign monitoring, and care management provided by a live clinician on a 65” screen enabling comprehensive patient examinations that traditional telehealth cannot support. The entire experience provides the psychological comfort and comprehensiveness of a traditional clinic visit, in tandem with the rapid scalability of virtual care. OnMed is rebuilding America's healthcare access infrastructure through partnerships with payors, providers, government agencies, employers, educational institutions and more. The solution can be deployed for a fraction of the cost of in-office clinics, which can cost upwards of $2.5M to build and run, without the need for in-office staff.

"We are excited to partner with the Berto team because of their significant experience and success in scaling tech-enabled infrastructure solutions," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed. "OnMed's purpose is to improve the quality of life and sense of wellbeing in the communities where CareStations are deployed. With CareStations having fully diagnosed 85% of patients without a specialist referral and supported the 50% of patients who said they would otherwise have gone to the ER or urgent care, we are proving that this model works. From contract to deployment, a CareStation can be fully operational in just 30 days, bringing quick, convenient healthcare access to all corners of the country."

OnMed's track record of patient satisfaction, with a 4.96 out of 5 satisfaction score and 99% willingness to return or recommend, demonstrates the power of this approach.

"OnMed is building the infrastructure for healthcare access in America, addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing our communities today. We could not be more pleased and excited to work with Karthik and his team at OnMed, who have created a scalable solution that combines the best of technology and innovative infrastructure solutions," said Harry You, Chairman of Berto Acquisition Corp. "OnMed has the financial and business characteristics we like to see for the companies we have taken public – strong growth, an emerging free cash flow positive model, an IP-protected platform, and a massive addressable market with the potential to be extended further by cutting edge technologies like AI.”

Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed, will lead the combined company. Under Ganesh's leadership, OnMed was recognized as a 2025 Great Place to Work, with 98% of employees reporting their work is more than just a job. OnMed's CareStation has been recognized by TIME's 2025 List of the Best Inventions, the 2025 CES Picks Award, Gizmodo's Best of CES, Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, and Fierce Pharma's Fierce 50 for Innovation.

Details of the Proposed Transaction:

The parties will announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive agreement is executed.

No assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all. Any transaction would be subject to the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the proposed business combination, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein, board and equity holder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions.

About OnMed

OnMed is solving America's healthcare access crisis and improving lives through its one-of-a-kind CareStation. This healthcare infrastructure solution delivers personalized, patient-first care, all from an 8x10 foot Clinic-in-a-Box. OnMed's CareStations are currently contracted across seven states and Puerto Rico, with plans to significantly expand the footprint in 2026. OnMed is rebuilding America’s healthcare access infrastructure through partnerships with payors, providers, government agencies, employers, educational institutions and more. Learn more at www.onmed.com.