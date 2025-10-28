Viamericas Strengthens Vietnam Remittance Network With Dong Phuong Money Transfer

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance and international money transfer services, has partnered with Dong Phuong Money Transfer to expand access to reliable and convenient remittance options across Vietnam. The partnership enhances the delivery of funds directly to recipients’ homes and local cash pickup points, offering senders greater flexibility and convenience in how they support their families.

Through this partnership, Viamericas customers can now send funds for home delivery in both U.S. dollars (USD) and Vietnamese dong (VND), with delivery completed within three hours in major cities and within two days in rural areas.

“Dong Phuong Money Transfer has worked to bring remittances safely and efficiently to every corner of Vietnam,” said Le Van Chau, Director at Dong Phuong Money Transfer. “Our collaboration with Viamericas ensures Vietnamese families can receive support from abroad with greater ease and confidence.”

Vietnam is one of the top remittance destinations worldwide, receiving about $16 billion in annual remittances, representing nearly 3.2% of its gross domestic product. With remittance inflows growing by more than 30% in 2024, families across the country continue to rely on secure and flexible payout options to fund education, health care and daily living expenses.

“This partnership represents an expansion of Viamericas’ services in Vietnam, strengthening our commitment to serve the Vietnamese community with flexible, fast and trusted payout options,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “By connecting with Dong Phuong’s extensive home delivery and payout network, we’re advancing our mission to make it easier for families to receive funds safely and conveniently, for even more communities across Vietnam.”

About Dong Phuong Money Transfer

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Phuong Money Transfer is a trusted provider of home delivery and remittance services across Vietnam. The company also offers domestic shipping, export of Vietnamese agricultural products and tourism-related services. With a network of 534 cash pickup locations and a team known for professionalism, quick payments and customer security, Dong Phuong has earned the trust and support of clients in Vietnam and abroad. “Deposit Now – Receive Immediately,” embodies Dong Phuong’s promise of speed, reliability and trust.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas offers a comprehensive suite of services including money transfer, bill payment, check processing, and top-up solutions. Through thousands of U.S. agent locations and expanding digital platforms, individuals can send money to more than 300,000 payout locations in 95 countries. Viamericas provides account deposits to more than 2,700 major banks and 107 mobile wallets worldwide, ensuring customers have flexible and secure options. By making cross-border payments more accessible, secure, and reliable, Viamericas plays a vital role in helping families stay connected and supported across borders.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter. The company operates regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ PayTech Award for Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances. For more information, visit corporate.viamericas.com.