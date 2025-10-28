Half Baked Harvest Partners with DRINKS to Offer Wine to Their 5M+ Community

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Half Baked Harvest (HBH), the beloved food and lifestyle media brand founded by Tieghan Gerard, today announced a strategic partnership with DRINKS, the pioneer of eCommerce solutions for alcohol, to launch a shoppable wine storefront, seamlessly integrating premium wine selections at an approachable price point into the brand's recipe-driven content experience. The collaboration marks a significant expansion into direct-to-consumer offerings and answers one of the brand's most frequent questions from its highly engaged global audience: "What wine should I pair with this recipe?"

The new wine program will feature curated collections handpicked by Tieghan to complement her seasonal recipes and entertaining content. Each selection will be showcased through HBH's signature photography and storytelling across the brand's channels—including its website, 5M+ Instagram followers, rapidly growing TikTok presence, and extensive Pinterest and newsletter communities.

The partnership positions wine as an essential element of the entertaining experience that HBH's audience craves—not just during the holidays, but throughout the entire year. By embedding wine recommendations directly into recipe content, HBH transforms from a content creator into a lifestyle destination where inspiration meets seamless purchasing.

“For me, sharing delicious food and entertaining have always been about creating a warm, welcoming night for my guests — one that brings people together around the table that feels comforting and cozy. I’m so excited to work with DRINKS — now our community can easily find my favorite wines to enjoy alongside their recipes and moments, especially during the holidays,” said Tieghan Gerard, founder of Half Baked Harvest.

"Content is where purchase decisions start. Half Baked Harvest has built a community that trusts Tieghan's taste and comes back for inspiration. By embedding wine directly into that content experience, we're removing the friction between 'what should I pair with this?' and actually buying it. This is how modern wine commerce should work: authentic, useful, and built around how people actually shop today," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO at DRINKS.

Under the partnership structure, DRINKS will handle all compliance, fulfillment, logistics, and accelerate enablement through website build, migration, and launch. This partnership allows Half Baked Harvest to focus on what it does best, creating compelling content, engaging its audience, and curating exceptional products that align with the brand's aesthetic and values.

The launch represents a strategic milestone for HBH's 2025 eCommerce expansion, creating a new revenue stream while deepening customer loyalty through products that enhance the cooking and entertaining experiences its audience already loves.

About DRINKS

DRINKS is the leading AI-powered SaaS platform revolutionizing the $285 billion US alcohol market. Through its DaaS (DRINKS as a Service) offering, DRINKS enables any eCommerce brand, e-tailer, or marketplace to compliantly and seamlessly sell alcoholic beverages alongside their existing products, without the need for licenses, inventory, or upfront costs. Trusted by Fortune 500 retailers as well as emerging brands, the DRINKS suite includes DRINKS Anywhere™ for embedded alcohol sales, DRINKS Assure™ for automated compliance, and DRINKS Amplify™ for professional services. DRINKS has been recognized as a Top Place to Work by Built In for six consecutive years and one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes. Learn more at drinks.com.

About Half Baked Harvest

Half Baked Harvest, founded by Tieghan and Jen Gerard in 2012, is one of today’s most influential food and lifestyle brands, inspiring millions daily through approachable recipes, stunning photography, and warm storytelling. With a global community of over five million followers, Half Baked Harvest brings together food, family, and design through its award-winning website, bestselling cookbooks, and creative digital content. The brand continues to expand beyond the kitchen with curated products and collaborations that embody its signature cozy, elevated style.