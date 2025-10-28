100th Sonesta Chooses Visual Matrix PMS

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visual Matrix, as a preferred PMS provider to Sonesta International Hotels (Sonesta), proudly announces the 100th Sonesta choosing to adopt the Visual Matrix Platform. Since being selected as one of Sonesta’s preferred PMS partners, Visual Matrix has rapidly expanded its support across the brand’s diverse portfolio, reinforcing its position as a trusted and sought-after solution for hotels operating at every level of service.

"Adding our 100th Sonesta hotel is a reflection of momentum, trust, and a shared focus on results,” said Patty Jefferson, CRO. “It speaks volumes that since becoming a preferred partner, so many properties continue to choose Visual Matrix." Share

From economy and select-service to extended stay and full-service hotels, Visual Matrix continues to meet hoteliers exactly where they are by helping them streamline operations, enhance the guest experience, and gain operational clarity in real time. This 100-property milestone isn’t just a measure of scale, it’s a clear signal of confidence from hotel owners, operators, and brand leaders alike.

“Adding our 100th Sonesta hotel is a reflection of momentum, trust, and a shared focus on results,” said Patty Jefferson – Chief Revenue Officer. “It speaks volumes that since becoming a preferred partner, so many properties continue to choose Visual Matrix as their preferred PMS. We’re proving that great service and great technology can go hand in hand.”

The company’s flexible, hotelier-first approach allows it to serve a wide range of property types within the Sonesta portfolio while preserving high-touch, personalized support at every stage. Visual Matrix has earned a reputation for onboarding hotels with impressive speed—even in under 48 hours—without sacrificing service quality or attention to detail.

Having served over 40 countries, Visual Matrix remains deeply grounded in hospitality. Its platform supports a wide range of operations including economy hotels, select-service properties, extended stay models, and full-service experiences—each backed by features tailored to the hotelier’s unique needs.

What Sets Visual Matrix Apart for Hoteliers:

Dedicated Onboarding Specialists guiding hotels from day one to long-term success.

Live, 24/7 Human Support with industry-leading First Call Resolution and full transparency via public-facing support metrics.

Security and Compliance leadership with zero data breaches, 99.9% uptime, and full PCI-DSS, CCPA, and SOC 2 compliance.

Built for Today’s Hotelier pairing easy-to-learn software with intuitive features such as EasyBoost’s real-time upselling, seamless integration with Sonesta’s systems including SynXis CRS, and MOP, their own housekeeping and maintenance optimization platform.

Beyond technology, Visual Matrix is shaping what responsible hospitality tech looks like. Their unwavering focus on hotel safety includes proactive human trafficking prevention and embedded safety devices for hotel staff which reflects a company that puts people first.

“Visual Matrix has proven to be a reliable, responsive partner across a wide range of property types,” said Chris Trick, Chief Marketing & Performance Officer at Sonesta. “Their ability to scale with our needs while maintaining a high level of support has made them a valued extension of our operations. We’re proud to see 100 of our hotels choose Visual Matrix, and we look forward to continued success together.”

As Visual Matrix marks the milestone of 100 Sonesta hotels choosing their software, with many more set to follow, it continues to redefine what a PMS partner can be: strategic, responsive, and relentlessly hotelier-focused. The message is clear that when hotels are empowered, brands thrive.