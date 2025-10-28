Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Rolex to Its North Sixth Street Collection in Williamsburg

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed a new lease with Tourneau, LLC for a 3,709 square foot Rolex retail store at 86 North Sixth Street. The property, located at the southeast corner of Wythe Avenue and North Sixth Street, is part of ESRT’s North Sixth Street Collection.

“When we first announced our acquisitions on North Sixth Street, many were not aware of the dynamic demand from retailers and customer attraction to the street,” said Christina Chiu, president of Empire State Realty Trust.

“Williamsburg continues to grow in its importance to retailers and shoppers, and we have a lot more underway there. I urge interested parties to speak to our team, and we will be thrilled to welcome them to our North Sixth Street Collection,“ said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO.

Rolex joins the North Sixth Street Collection’s curated mix of leading brands which include COS, Glossier, Everlane, Warby Parker, SUGARFISH, The North Face, Byredo, and Buck Mason, among others.

Andrew S. Goldberg of CBRE represented Tourneau in the deal. ESRT was represented in-house by Fred C. Posniak and Alec Stone.

More information about the North Sixth Street Collection, and current retail availability, can be found online.

