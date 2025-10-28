Enterra Solutions and Montfort Communications Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Enterra-Montfort

PRINCETON, N.J. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterra Solutions, a global leader in autonomous decision science, and award-winning reputation advisory firm Montfort Communications, announce the creation of Enterra-Montfort, a groundbreaking new platform applying Enterra’s advanced cognitive computing capabilities to the field of strategic communications and reputation management.

Enterra Solutions, founded by Stephen DeAngelis post-9/11, and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, is trusted by the world’s largest global enterprises and organizations, to deliver increased profitability and competitive advantage, using cutting-edge mathematics, multi-modal AI, and non-linear optimization to prescribe the right strategic course with unrivalled 91% accuracy.

Powered by Enterra’s next-generation Autonomous Decision Science™ technology and harnessing Montfort’s strategic communications networks and expertise, Enterra-Montfort will transform communications into a predictive, performance-driving asset and will redefine how organizations manage reputation as a driver of enterprise value.

Whilst conventional companies risk high costs and obsolescence by building their own AI capabilities from the bottom up, Enterra-Montfort is the first to adopt a top-down approach, achieving cost and time efficiencies and ensuring that reputational advice is based on the most advanced decision intelligence.

Core Capabilities of the Enterra-Montfort Platform:

Autonomous Reputation Intelligence – Enterra’s AI agents continuously identify emerging reputational risks and opportunities, giving leaders early-mover advantage over market and sentiment shifts.

– Enterra’s AI agents continuously identify emerging reputational risks and opportunities, giving leaders early-mover advantage over market and sentiment shifts. Dynamic Stakeholder Mapping – Real-time analytics map influence networks and sentiment across digital, political, regulatory, and media ecosystems to spotlight exposure and inform engagement.

– Real-time analytics map influence networks and sentiment across digital, political, regulatory, and media ecosystems to spotlight exposure and inform engagement. Business Wargaming™ & Strategic Planning – Scenario simulations blend Montfort’s advisory insight with Enterra’s sophisticated reasoning engines to stress-test decisions before they’re made.

– Scenario simulations blend Montfort’s advisory insight with Enterra’s sophisticated reasoning engines to stress-test decisions before they’re made. Agentic Communications Execution – Smart automation empowers account teams for content creation, targeting, and optimization for measurable business outcomes—not just message distribution.

– Smart automation empowers account teams for content creation, targeting, and optimization for measurable business outcomes—not just message distribution. Adaptive Cultural Intelligence – An always-learning system integrates cultural, political, and economic signals to ensure messaging adapts to the current environment with precision and relevance.

“The Enterra-Montfort platform is the result of decades of pioneering work at the intersection of complexity science, cognitive computing, AI, and business strategy,” said Stephen DeAngelis, Founder and CEO of Enterra. “Enterra can decode the increasingly complex, multi-layered, and high-dimensional interactions between companies and their various stakeholders. Through our partnership with Montfort, we can do this in a way that turns reputation management into a data science-driven engine of competitive advantage and measurable business performance.”

“This is a groundbreaking strategic partnership which is designed to be scalable – attracting ambitious talent, teams and even agencies to the new platform, equipping clients with market-leading AI-informed strategy in real time,” added Hugh Morrison, Chairman of Montfort Communications. “Our Enterra-Montfort reputation management platform will be fully deployed in Q1 2026 following planned pilots with several leading multinational enterprises across multiple sectors which currently include finance, energy, healthcare and consumer industries.

About Enterra Solutions

Enterra’s business core is its cutting-edge Autonomous Decision Science Platform™ (“ADS”). Unlike traditional analytics or generative AI solutions, Enterra’s ADS combines a deep understanding of external market complexities, with multi-modal AI, unrivalled mathematics and non-linear optimization, providing a unified system of intelligence that builds resilience and offers certainty and agility in decision-making.

About Montfort Communications

Montfort is an award-winning reputation management consultancy, with a successful 35-year track record of delivering valuable data-driven strategic advice to the world’s leading companies, individuals, and organisations.

