Belden Advances Physical AI Safety Systems in Manufacturing With Accenture, NVIDIA Omniverse and Metropolis Libraries

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global provider of complete connection solutions, has collaborated with Accenture to help develop and deploy physical AI systems for worker safety in factories and warehouses. The systems demonstrate how time-sensitive network infrastructure enables advanced AI applications that enhance worker safety, improve quality control and modernize existing factory operations as modern manufacturing increasingly integrates autonomous systems alongside human operators.

Belden’s virtual safety fence solution was developed with Accenture’s “Physical AI Orchestrator,” which uses NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Metropolis libraries for digital twins and agentic AI from Accenture. It applies computer vision and closed-loop control to monitor worker movements and automatically pause robotic operations when humans enter hazardous zones. Accenture and Belden are showcasing the solution at NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C in booth # 308.

Following the pilot project completed in September, the virtual safety fence solution is now expected to be commercially deployed at an automotive manufacturer for pedestrian safety in warehouse environments later this year. "The physical AI safety systems we are building represent our evolution from connectivity products to comprehensive industrial solutions," said German Fernandez, VP of Ecosystem Partner Programs at Belden. "By providing the full stack of technology from sensor to edge, we're enabling manufacturers to implement advanced AI safety systems using existing factory infrastructure."

Enabling synchronized precision for safety-critical applications

The technical breakthrough centers on Belden's Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities, which enable microsecond-precise synchronization of video streams from multiple cameras across factory floors. This synchronization is essential for accurate tracking of people and equipment movement in real-time safety applications.

"The physical AI systems we help Belden build on Accenture’s Physical AI Orchestrator platform address the critical need to protect workers while maintaining the operational flexibility that modern manufacturing demands," said Ramalingam Hariharan, a managing director at Accenture.

"Industrial-grade networking protocols are critical for safety applications that require precise timing," said Fernandez. "Our TSN technology enables real-time, closed-loop control between AI systems and production equipment, which is fundamental for both safety and quality applications."

Belden’s physical AI systems also demonstrate real-time quality inspection capabilities. During another pilot project with pharmaceutical blister packs, AI-powered vision systems successfully identified incomplete or damaged packages and automatically triggered robotic removal systems while maintaining full production speed.

Belden’s new physical AI systems are the result of each company's core capabilities: Belden provides industrial networking infrastructure and protocol integration with embedded security; NVIDIA provides simulation, agentic AI and accelerated computing platforms; and Accenture brings expertise and capabilities in physical AI, manufacturing automation, systems integration, industry and reference architectures.

Supporting manufacturing transformation

Belden’s new physical AI systems address two key manufacturing challenges: labor shortages and enabling rapid facility modernization. As manufacturers struggle to find experienced workers, AI-enhanced safety systems help protect newer personnel by providing intelligent hazard detection and automated safety responses.

The integrated approach reduces both infrastructure costs and complexity while improving overall equipment effectiveness. The same network infrastructure that handles safety monitoring can simultaneously manage quality inspection and other industrial applications, demonstrating the multi-service network capabilities that distinguish Belden's automation solutions. For more information, read about NVIDIA and its “safer spaces” initiative.

