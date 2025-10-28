Jamf's RapidIdentity Selected for Major Ohio Higher Education Consortium Contract

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced that RapidIdentity from Jamf has been awarded a transformative contract with The Inter-University Council Purchasing Group (IUC-PG) of Ohio. RapidIdentity has been selected as one of two vetted identity and access management platforms contractually available for all 86 member institutions of this prestigious consortium. This significant five-year agreement establishes pre-negotiated terms and pricing, positioning RapidIdentity as a trusted solution purpose-built for the unique identity management requirements of Ohio's leading educational institutions.

Founded in 1964, the IUC-PG is a purchasing consortium comprised of purchasing officers from 14 State of Ohio institutions of Higher Education. The consortium serves 86 members including 14 state universities, 14 community colleges, 8 technical colleges, and 50 private educational institutions, with a mission to achieve standardization and secure optimum quantity discounts for member institutions.

Purpose-Built Identity Management for Education

RapidIdentity is an identity and access management (IAM) platform developed by IdentityAutomation which was acquired by Jamf in 2025. RapidIdentity delivers a sophisticated SaaS solution that streamlines secure access while addressing the evolving Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity Governance (IGA) challenges unique to higher education. The platform provides institutions with market-leading capabilities designed specifically for the education environment, backed by two decades of vertically-focused engineering expertise.

RapidIdentity serves advanced IAM/IGA use cases in higher education by facilitating complex data matching, de-duplication, and identity merge workflows. The platform addresses the unique identity lifecycle needs of users with multiple affiliations, long-term identity registry requirements, and seamless SIS/HRMS data integration — challenges that are distinctly different from traditional enterprise environments.

Deep Education Expertise That Delivers Results

With an exclusive focus on the education vertical, RapidIdentity from Jamf brings unmatched depth of experience working with hundreds of applications, systems, and the specialized workflows unique to educational user lifecycle management. This expertise enables consistent on-time, on-budget implementations while achieving industry-leading client satisfaction and retention rates.

"As a proud resident of Ohio and an alumnus of member institution University of Dayton, I recognize the vital role our solutions play in supporting the identity and access management needs of higher education institutions in our great state," said Jim Harold, Jamf Senior VP of Global Education. "Our deep understanding of university environments, combined with our commitment to innovation and proven track record in education, was instrumental in our selection for this prestigious contract."

Proven Success Drives Consortium Adoption

Prior to the contract RFP, RapidIdentity had already proven to be an intuitive, reliable, and cost-effective solution for several IUC-PG member institutions, aligning with their strategic IAM goals and simplifying complex identity processes. The platform's ability to deliver Zero Trust security in environments where identities are inherently fluid makes it uniquely suited for the education sector's dynamic user base.

Looking ahead, consortium members can explore additional self-service features and enhanced security solutions within RapidIdentity's comprehensive identity management capabilities to continuously strengthen their IAM posture and operational efficiency.

About Jamf

