QTS Taps Lumen to Connect the Next Generation of AI Data Centers

ASHBURN, Va. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QTS Data Centers, the global digital infrastructure leader in designing, building, and operating world-class data centers, and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced an expanded strategic partnership to support a next-generation network built for AI, cloud, and hyperscaler growth.

Under the partnership, Lumen is connecting its AI-ready infrastructure to 16 new QTS data center campuses across the U.S., including in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Oregon. The collaboration also brings QTS’s AI-optimized data center footprint on-net to Lumen’s 340,000-route-mile global fiber backbone, forming a powerful foundation for hyperscalers and enterprises building the next wave of AI applications. QTS is also buying Lumen Wavelength services.

“QTS is excited to continue our strategic partnership with Lumen, our go-to premier partner for switchboard Network-as-a-Service/software-defined networking technology, on-net solutions, and cloud on-ramps to support data center connectivity and operations,” said Brent Bensten, Chief Technology Officer at QTS. “In an industry where innovation and scalability are essential, Lumen brings both the technical expertise and expansive fiber network to help us meet growing demand. Lumen’s ability to scale alongside QTS ensures that we anticipate our customers’ needs and lead the way in shaping the future of digital infrastructure.”

QTS has selected Lumen to serve in four strategic roles:

Premier Fiber Provider: Lumen will build diverse, high-capacity fiber routes interconnecting all new QTS data centers, enabling ultra-low-latency connectivity to the Lumen network.

Premier NaaS/SDN Provider: Lumen will power QTS’s Switchboard fabric as its premier Network-as-a-Service and Software-Defined Networking services provider, enabling near real-time speed, control, and scalability without the complexity of legacy infrastructure and seamless cloud connectivity and data center-to-data center interconnect with Ethernet and IP capacity.

Intelligent Network Fabric Provider: QTS will extend the Lumen Connectivity Fabric into its multi-tenant environments, delivering high-speed, near real-time automated connectivity to public clouds, data centers, premises, edge locations, and AI on-ramps.

Backbone Infrastructure: Lumen will deploy a wavelength backbone interconnecting all QTS locations for site management and fail over redundancy.

“This partnership is the best example of our connected ecosystem strategy,” said Lumen Chief Revenue Officer Ashley Haynes-Gaspar. “By combining QTS’s scale and data center innovation with Lumen’s AI-ready infrastructure and intelligent network fabric, we’re building the trusted digital backbone for the AI economy. Together, we give hyperscalers what they need most: fast training, smart scaling, and secure connectivity.”

For hyperscalers and technology innovators, the partnership delivers a purpose-built foundation for AI and cloud performance. Key advantages include:

AI-Ready, Low-Latency Infrastructure: A high-capacity (400G+) cloud and AI on-ramp ecosystem optimized for real-time inferencing, model training, and hybrid AI workloads.

A high-capacity (400G+) cloud and AI on-ramp ecosystem optimized for real-time inferencing, model training, and hybrid AI workloads. Seamless End-to-End Integration: Simplified deployment through Lumen Connectivity Fabric embedded within QTS’s multi-tenant environments.

Simplified deployment through Lumen Connectivity Fabric embedded within QTS’s multi-tenant environments. Fast Time-to-Value: Joint commercial alignment reduces complexity and accelerates provisioning, helping to achieve better economics for hyperscale customers.

QTS’s decision to expand its partnership underscores Lumen’s role as the trusted network for AI — connecting enterprises, hyperscalers, and technology partners in a dynamic ecosystem designed for the next generation of digital transformation.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies, Inc.

About QTS Data Centers

QTS is a global data center leader with unrivaled access to scalable infrastructure across North America and Europe. Powered by people and driven by purpose, QTS provides state-of-the-art data center solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company.

Let’s connect: qtsdatacenters.com | 877.QTS.DATA

