Ameresco Collaborates with The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to Advance Fleet Electrification

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced the execution of a design-build contract with The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Maryland to deploy electric-vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across 10 County-owned facilities.

Selected through a competitive bid process, Ameresco conducted a comprehensive strategic analysis of the County’s existing fleet, fueling data, and electric vehicle procurement plans, including charging simulations to determine optimal right-sized solutions. This collaboration supports the County’s transition to an electrified fleet and reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, operational efficiency, and innovation in public sector fleet management.

The recommended managed charging approach is projected to deliver approximately $350,000 in annual utility savings once the fleet is electrified. The study also identified opportunities to reduce the electrical capacity required to maintain fleet operations by approximately 2.5 megawatts across the 10 facilities, resulting in capital savings and greater flexibility for future growth.

“Our goal from the start was to identify a smart, scalable path to fleet electrification that balances cost, reliability, and long-term flexibility,” said Susan Herrold, Anne Arundel County Central Services Officer. “By partnering with the Resilience Authority and Ameresco, we’ve been able to turn thoughtful planning into measurable action. Together, we’re reducing emissions, improving operational efficiency, and investing in modern infrastructure that can evolve as the County’s needs grow.”

A phased deployment plan helps ensures scalable and flexible infrastructure, with initial installations sized for planned vehicle procurement through 2026. This approach also helps ensure each site installs the optimal number of chargers for near-term needs while future-proofing additional spaces and capacity to support seamless fleet expansion.

“We’re proud to partner with The Resilience Authority and Anne Arundel County to turn thoughtful analysis into practical, scalable infrastructure,” said Peter Christakis, President of East USA & Greece; Project Risk at Ameresco. “By right-sizing charger counts, optimizing electrical capacity, and sequencing deployment, we’re helping the County accelerate fleet electrification while controlling costs and strengthening day-to-day operations.”

“I continue to be humbled by the expertise and partnership we’ve experienced across Anne Arundel County,” said Matthew Fleming, Executive Director of the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. “Our progress is a direct reflection of the County’s leadership and the dedication of its staff—from advancing natural infrastructure and addressing coastal flooding to expanding EV charging. Their professionalism and collaboration continue to inspire me.”

Ameresco is working with local partners to complete analysis, engineering, and deployment activities, aligning charging infrastructure with site-specific operations to support efficient, reliable fleet performance.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel County Government has operated under a charter government since 1965, consisting of an elected County Executive and a seven-member County Council. The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is the first multi-jurisdictional resiliency authority in the United States. Its mission is to provide an efficient and effective mechanism for planning, funding, and completing critical infrastructure projects that mitigate current and anticipated effects of a changing environment.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported awarded backlog as of June 30, 2025.