Rectangle Health and Run Payments Partner to Deliver Scalable Onboarding and Operational Infrastructure for Healthcare

WAYNE, Pa. & VALHALLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare payment and software solutions, and Run Payments, a partner-centric payments orchestration platform, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize and simplify onboarding and payment operations across the Rectangle Health ecosystem.

"Partnering with Run Payments allows us to deliver a modern, digital onboarding experience while maintaining the customization and control necessary to serve the healthcare industry." Share

Through this collaboration, Rectangle Health will utilize Run Partner, Run Payments’ orchestration and portfolio management platform, to streamline operations. With a single, unified workspace, Rectangle Health can efficiently activate clients, standardize onboarding, unify reporting, and provide support. This platform will be utilized to enhance operations for all processor partnerships.

Rectangle Health will also benefit from Run Merchant, which offers comprehensive reporting, chargeback and dispute management, and flexible processing capabilities. Together, the companies are making it easier for healthcare providers, and the software companies that serve them, to access advanced capabilities to support growth and manage operational efficiency.

“Our software and provider partners expect seamless onboarding, reporting, and support,” said Mike Peluso, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Rectangle Health. “Partnering with Run Payments allows us to deliver a modern, digital onboarding experience while maintaining the customization and control necessary to serve the healthcare industry.”

“Rectangle Health makes payments effortless for providers and patients,” said Rob Nathan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Run Payments. “Run complements that mission by giving them a unified platform to manage onboarding and operations with ease.”

Healthcare executives have a unique opportunity to transform payment workflows into strategic advantage. By leveraging Rectangle Health’s Practice Management Bridge® platform for robust, convenient, and flexible patient payments, and PayerSync™ for automated payer reimbursements, organizations can accelerate revenue cycles, reduce operational costs, and deliver an exceptional experience for both providers and patients.

Run Partner is available with built-in boarding and acquiring rails or as a SaaS model that incorporates an organization’s direct processor relationships. The platform harmonizes merchant sign-up, activation, reporting, and revenue operations, transforming what is traditionally a complex system into a cohesive, measurable, and scalable model for growth.

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 40,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

About Run Payments

Run Payments is a modern, partner-centric payments orchestration platform that makes commerce smarter, faster, and more connected. Our three core solutions — Run Partner, Run Merchant, and Run Developer — equip sales teams, merchants, and software platforms with the tools to board and manage accounts, power payouts through an advanced residual engine, and accept and track payments across multiple channels. These solutions unlock deep, actionable reporting powered by data normalization and orchestration. RUN serves SaaS/ISVs, ISOs and agents, financial institutions, and association groups — enabling each to embed, monetize, and control payments at scale. Founded by payments veterans, RUN is redefining how partners and merchants integrate and monetize payments.