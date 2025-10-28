MilliporeSigma Partners with Promega to Advance 3-D Cell Drug Discovery Technologies

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has entered into a partnership with Promega Corporation, a global life science solutions and service leader based in Madison, Wisconsin, to co-develop novel technologies that advance drug screening and discovery.

The agreement unites MilliporeSigma’s strength in organoids and synthetic chemistry with Promega's market leading assay and reporter technologies. Together, the companies aim to develop assays capable of tracking cellular activity in real time using an innovative reporter system within three-dimensional (3D) cell cultures. These 3D cell cultures, also called organoids, mimic the human biology, where testing can be done in a model that is physiologically more relevant than traditional two-dimensional (2D) models.

“This partnership with Promega shows what is possible when two companies with a shared commitment to science join forces,” said Anand Nambiar, Head of Science & Lab Solutions for the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “By combining our organoid expertise with Promega's advanced reporter technology, we aim to enable high throughput screening that helps researchers identify safer and more effective drug candidates for complex diseases such as cancer—and do it faster than ever before.”

“Collaborating with MilliporeSigma allows us to push the boundaries of drug discovery,” said Tom Livelli, VP, Life Sciences Products & Services at Promega Corporation. “By combining our technological strengths, we are helping to create more relevant and accessible models for drug discovery, with the goal of enabling new insights and eventually better outcomes for patients.”

In addition to the primary co-development agreement, MilliporeSigma and Promega have signed a separate agreement to explore the integration of the company’s Duolink® with Promega’s HiBiT technologies. This aims to create new workflows for studying protein interactions inside cells, providing researchers with deeper insights into cellular signalling and supporting applications in both biologics and small molecule drug discovery.

The partnership with Promega is one of the latest steps that MilliporeSigma is taking to strengthen its leadership in next-generation biology and uniting complementary expertise to deliver the next wave of breakthroughs in drug discovery. In December 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany acquired HUB Organoids B.V., a pioneer in organoid technology, which expanded the company’s capabilities in 3D cell culture. It also enhanced its portfolio with HUB’s foundational patents, advanced model generation, and high-throughput screening services. These strategic moves position MilliporeSigma as a leader in providing researchers with the tools needed to bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and clinical success.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 26,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors.