Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union selects Spiral to boost member savings and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV), a leading NY-based credit union. The partnership will enable Mid-Hudson Valley FCU to grow and retain deposits at a low cost while delivering innovative, personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, members can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases and digital banking, while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

With the average personal savings rate still below 5%, many Americans continue to struggle to save for long-term goals or emergencies. Spiral's Savings Center will enable MHV's members to build savings automatically through personalized, gamified experiences like innovative Auto-Savings and goal tracking, tailored to members' needs. Members can easily set and reach goals like buying a home, starting a business, purchasing a car, or saving for travel, making saving easier and more engaging.

Through this partnership, MHV will also be able to transform everyday purchases into effortless savings and community impact. Members will be empowered to automatically round up their everyday purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes and nonprofits. Additionally, their new Giving Center will allow members to donate directly from their banking accounts, create a personalized portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive donation reports for tax purposes.

"We're here to help our members save smarter and live better," said Nicole Tompkins, Chief Experience Officer at Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. "With Spiral, our members can reach their financial dreams while giving back to the causes they love, turning everyday banking into a force for their families and community."

By adding Spiral, MHV will drive more awareness and digital donations to local nonprofits, and will be able to attract more nonprofit organizations to create positive change in their community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events. This aligns with the credit union's long-standing commitment to financial literacy and community engagement, which empowers members of all ages and backgrounds with the knowledge to manage their finances. Spiral extends this commitment into everyday banking, helping members turn financial education into action and create lasting impact.

"MHV is leading the way in helping members save more and make a difference," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We're proud to empower more credit unions to grow deposits, deepen relationships, and become the primary institution in their communities."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how credit unions and banks grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by dozens of financial institutions, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities — turning institutions into the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account, debit card, or credit card. Recognized as a Top 100 FinTech company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Mid-Hudson Valley

Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Mid-Hudson Valley region since 1963. With over 93,000 members across Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Westchester counties, MHV is committed to guiding members to discover their financial possibilities through innovative technology, reliable service, and easy access. As a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative, MHV offers a complete suite of banking solutions, from deposit accounts and loans to mortgage products and investment and retirement planning. For more information, visit www.mhvfcu.com.