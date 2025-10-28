Datavant and athenahealth Begin Collaboration to Automate Medical Record Requests Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavant, the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare, today announced a planned partnership with athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices and systems nationwide, to transform how medical record requests and releases are performed at scale.

By bringing together athenahealth’s market-leading EHR platform with Datavant’s expertise in health data exchange, we are building a modern infrastructure for data exchange that allows practices to focus on care, not paperwork. Share

Through the anticipated partnership, Datavant and athenahealth will work to create an offering that will integrate Datavant's clinical data access technology and managed release of information (ROI) services, enhanced with AI-enabled quality assurance controls, directly into athenahealth's cloud-based athenaOne solution. Participation in the offering will be voluntary — athenahealth customers will have the option to automate and digitize medical record requests across a broad range of scenarios and request types, including those from patients, public health agencies, life insurance companies, researchers, and other healthcare practices to support continuity of care.

While previous industry efforts to automate health information access have focused on limited or select use cases, this collaboration aims to combine the scale of a leading EHR with Datavant's end-to-end ROI infrastructure to deliver a comprehensive, full-service and privacy-first solution, agnostic as to exchange purpose or request type. Practices on the athenahealth network can eliminate administrative burden and ensure compliant fulfillment across requests, all within their existing workflow. This streamlined approach not only increases operational efficiency for practices but also accelerates the delivery of medical records, resulting in a faster, more seamless experience for patients and authorized requestors alike.

"This offering is about transforming a historically manual and fragmented process into one that is seamless, secure, and digital,” said Shannon West, chief strategy officer, Datavant. “By bringing together athenahealth’s market-leading EHR platform with Datavant’s expertise in health data exchange, we are building a modern infrastructure for data exchange that allows practices to focus on care, not paperwork, while ensuring that health data gets from where it sits to where it needs to be – securely, compliantly and without friction.”

Together, the companies are working to address an industry-wide challenge that extends far beyond the treatment of payer-provider exchange use cases that have been the focus of other digitization efforts. The integrated service will offer an end-to-end solution covering request intake, authorization validation, compliance review, secure delivery, and appropriate billing.

"Health data exchange has historically been a burdensome, manual administrative process for healthcare practices," said Michael Palantoni, chief strategy and corporate development officer, athenahealth. "By working with Datavant, we plan to deliver a technology-driven solution that automates and simplifies this complexity—reducing administrative workload, increasing compliance, and improving satisfaction for record requestors."

As a current athenahealth Marketplace partner, Datavant already serves several hundred athenahealth customers for ROI and processes over 3.6 million requests annually with an industry-leading compliance accuracy rate. This anticipated collaboration plans to deepen integration and enhance capabilities such as:

Digital intake tools with 95%+ patient and provider satisfaction scores

Connections to 70+ EHRs and support for all record request types

Intelligent automation and AI-enabled quality assurance to decrease unauthorized disclosure risk

Fast, secure electronic delivery to authorized requesters

Complete visibility into request status through intuitive reporting

"We expect our work with Datavant will advance our mission to foster a thriving ecosystem of healthcare innovation," added Palantoni. "By including Datavant's ROI technology in our solution, we expect to remove operational barriers and enable providers to focus on delivering excellent care."

The new offering is in development and will be delivered through a phased rollout in close partnership with customers, designed to enable a seamless experience for healthcare practices.

About Datavant

Datavant is the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare. With a mission to make the world’s health data secure, accessible, and actionable, Datavant works with payers, providers, life sciences, legal and insurance clients globally to accelerate insights. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics, 75% of the 100 largest health systems, and 350+ real-world data partners. Datavant has office locations in Boston, New York and San Diego, with international offices in Barcelona and Galway. To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About athenahealth, Inc.

Since 1997, athenahealth has been curing complexity for ambulatory healthcare practices and the patients they serve, empowering them to deliver the best possible care and business outcomes through innovative clinical, financial, and patient engagement solutions. athenahealth connects practices, health systems, payers, partners and patients to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com.