LIBERTY CARIBBEAN WORKING WITH STARLINK DIRECT TO CELL TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY SERVICE IN JAMAICA DURING HURRICANE MELISSA AFTERMATH

MIAMI, Florida--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Caribbean, part of Liberty Latin America, is committed to playing its part to ensure that Jamaica recovers quickly from the damage following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

As a trusted ally to the government and people of Jamaica, the Company will utilize spectrum approved by the Spectrum Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy, Transport, and Telecommunications to collaborate with Starlink Direct to Cell to provide emergency connectivity for Liberty Caribbean customers in the event that its terrestrial networks are severely affected.

Inge Smidts, CEO of Liberty Caribbean, said, “We truly understand that having the ability to communicate in the aftermath of the Hurricane is a matter of life and death. Our FLOW Essential service will provide basic connectivity immediately. This innovation will provide emergency mobile connectivity via satellite and facilitates SMS and text communications to areas affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.”

This partnership, the first of its kind in Jamaica, sees a traditional telecommunications operator collaborating with a satellite communications provider to deliver seamless connectivity direct to mobile customers enabling them to send text and essential messaging to their family and friends when local mobile network infrastructure is unavailable. “We believe our collaboration with Starlink and their Direct to Cell business reflects a deep commitment to the Caribbean and to protecting Jamaicans, the economy, and our shared future,” Smidts added.

By implementing this redundancy into its island-wide mobile network, Liberty Caribbean together with Starlink will ensure that emergency services, businesses, and families can remain connected.

About Liberty Caribbean

Liberty Caribbean (formerly named C&W Communications), part of Liberty Latin America, is a leading communications and technology provider, with operations in more than 20 markets across the Caribbean delivering broadband, mobile, video, and voice services to residential customers through the consumer brands Flow and BTC.

Through its B2B division, Liberty Business, the company delivers enterprise-grade connectivity, cloud, security, and data centre services to businesses and governments — supporting economic growth in an increasingly digital world.

With a legacy spanning more than 150 years, Liberty Caribbean remains steadfastly anchored in the region – providing robust networks, personalised local support, and tailored solutions that truly resonate with the people and communities we serve.

About Starlink Direct to Cell

Starlink Direct to Cell is the world’s only and largest constellation with more than 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video, and messaging to devices in mobile dead zones. Connecting more than 7M customers across five continents and counting, Direct to Cell satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world’s largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X.