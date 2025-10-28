Tampnet and Quvia Partner to Advance AI-Driven Offshore Connectivity and Performance

STAVANGER, Norway & MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tampnet, the world’s largest offshore high-speed, high-capacity communications provider, and Quvia, an AI-powered Quality of Experience (QoE) platform, have entered a strategic partnership to deliver more intelligent and reliable connectivity for offshore industries.

Through this collaboration, Tampnet is integrating Quvia’s software into its offshore network to automatically monitor and manage traffic across fiber, 4G/5G LTE, microwave and LEO satellite connections. The system ensures reliable, high-quality connectivity for offshore operations, supporting both mission-critical systems and crew applications.

Following successful industry-specific Proof of Concept trials, the solution is now being rolled out across Tampnet customer assets, including platforms, rigs, vessels and offshore wind installations. Enhancements in operational data flow, Microsoft Teams performance and overall use of onboard connectivity were acknowledged firsthand by offshore users and remote operations centers.

“Our customers depend on more than just bandwidth—they rely on real-time performance across every application, from drilling systems to crew video calls,” said Arnt Erling Skavdal, CTO of Mobile Technology at Tampnet. “By partnering with Quvia, we’re delivering intelligent connectivity at sea—supporting more efficient and safe offshore operations.”

“Our partnership with Tampnet is about taking service to the next level by aligning network performance with the application needs of offshore operations,” said Benny Retnamony, founder and CEO of Quvia. “As bandwidth expands, it’s critical to focus on end-user experience and how hybrid networks are orchestrated at the edge. We’ve already deployed across many of Tampnet customer’s rigs, vessels and assets, and early results show meaningful gains. This is also about future-proofing—enabling smarter edge–cloud data flows that scale with demand.”

About Tampnet

Tampnet provides first-class, high-capacity connectivity to the global offshore energy sector, enabling digitalization, efficiency, and sustainability. By operating the world's largest offshore network, Tampnet delivers reliable and scalable high-capacity, low-latency connectivity solutions that support safer, smarter and more sustainable operations from site to shore. Through continuous innovation and focus on reduction of carbon footprint, Tampnet revolutionizes offshore operations, contributing to a more sustainable energy production landscape. The company operates offshore telecom infrastructure in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America). More than offshore energy installations, as well as a large number of mobile rigs and vessels, receive high-speed data communication by Tampnet.

About Quvia

Quvia is the first AI-powered QoE platform for ships, planes and remote sites. The platform seamlessly blends any combination of connectivity, including multiple service providers, satellite orbits and terrestrial networks, into one, vendor-neutral environment; continuously measures and analyzes real-time connectivity performance and its impact on quality of experience (QoE); and intelligently orchestrates the network to deliver the best possible QoE—even in the most remote places. Today, Quvia works with industry-leading companies in aviation, cruise, energy, shipping and more. To learn more, visit: www.quvia.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.