HeartBeam Teams Up With HeartNexus to Deliver Cardiologist-Level ECG Insights Anytime, Anywhere

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care by providing powerful personalized insights, today announced a partnership with HeartNexus, Inc., a network of board-certified cardiologists specializing in cardiac test interpretation, peer-to-peer consultations, and on-demand telemedicine visits.

“Working with HeartNexus accelerates our mission to make medical-grade cardiac monitoring accessible beyond the walls of a medical facility,” said Robert Eno, CEO of HeartBeam. “Together, we’re enabling patients to have the value of an ECG with timely access to a cardiologist’s interpretation in their pocket and giving physicians a powerful tool to deliver the right care at the right moment.”

The partnership will allow HeartBeam to provide a 24/7 cardiology reader service designed to support patients experiencing cardiac symptoms outside of the traditional healthcare system — providing expert, timely assessment during critical moments.

How It Works

Patient captures a 30-second recording with HeartBeam's credit-card-sized, cable-free device when they feel arrhythmia symptoms such as palpitations — wherever they are.

The device's patented 3D technology captures the heart's electrical signals in three dimensions and synthesizes them into a 12-lead ECG.

The synthesized ECG is securely transmitted to the HeartNexus team of board-certified cardiologists for immediate review.

A cardiologist interprets the results for arrhythmia assessment and provides expert feedback directly to the patient or coordinating clinician.

Patients will then be able to track their cardiac health through HeartBeam's secure ecosystem, which will include future enhancements like AI wellness features, community features and wearable integration.

The cardiology reader service is slated for launch following the expected FDA clearance of HeartBeam’s 12-lead ECG synthesis software for assessment of arrhythmias and represents a significant milestone in HeartBeam’s commercialization roadmap. The Company continues to anticipate FDA clearance will occur in Q4 2025.

“This collaboration combines HeartBeam’s innovative ECG technology with HeartNexus’ on-demand cardiology expertise,” said Robert Beto, MD, FACC, CEO of HeartNexus. “It’s a major step toward a more connected, responsive, and patient-centered model of cardiac care.”

About HeartNexus

HeartNexus is a team of nationally recognized, board-certified cardiologists who specialize in cardiac test interpretation, peer-to-peer consultations, and direct to patient telemedicine visits. The company’s mission is to improve cardiac outcomes by providing accessible, diagnostic, and therapeutic cardiac solutions that enhance the accuracy and increase the acuity of cardiac care via conventional methods or existing telehealth solutions. By utilizing a real-time remote access platform, their team provides end-to-end solutions for healthcare facilities and other practitioners. Patient cardiac abnormalities are identified significantly upstream, therefore saving time, money, and lives. For additional information, visit HeartNexus.com.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar dimensions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam’s 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024. The 12-Lead ECG synthesis software is under FDA review. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement. For additional information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System is a portable non-invasive recorder intended to record, store, and transfer a patient’s 3-Lead (in three-directions) electrocardiogram (ECG) acquired from 5 electrodes. The device is intended to be used by adult patients in either a clinical setting or at home. The device does not conduct cardiac analysis and can be used with an ECG Viewer software system for manual interpretation of non-life-threatening arrhythmias by a physician or healthcare professional. For full safety information, see the full Instructions for Use or Clinician Portal Manual.