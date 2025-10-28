Keysight to Showcase Quantum-AI Collaboration at GTC 2025 with NVIDIA NVQLink

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced that they support the development of the new NVIDIA NVQLink open architecture for the low-latency of quantum processors and AI supercomputing. Keysight Technologies is working with NVIDIA to advance hybrid quantum–AI computing through high-performance control systems and AI-driven infrastructure.

Disaggregated computer architecture is redefining the future of high-performance computing (HPC), enabling organizations to meet rapidly evolving computational demands with greater agility and efficiency. By decoupling compute, memory, storage, and networking into composable resource pools, this approach allows on-demand configuration and precise resource allocation, maximizing performance while optimizing both scalability and cost.

As industries push toward increasingly complex and data-intensive workloads—spanning artificial intelligence, data analytics, large-scale simulations, and quantum computing—disaggregated systems deliver the flexible, future-proof foundation required to sustain innovation at scale. With seamless upgrades, improved utilization, and dynamic adaptability, these architectures are poised to become the cornerstone of next-generation HPC infrastructure, driving breakthroughs across science and industry.

With decades of experience designing and enabling large-scale systems, Keysight is advancing the integration of quantum and classical computing technologies to address evolving computational challenges. The company’s QCS enables precise, scalable quantum experimentation and plays a vital role in the emerging quantum ecosystem. Working with NVIDIA NVQLink and NVIDIA CUDA-Q, Keysight is exploring how quantum control systems and classical accelerators can be harnessed together, Keysight is helping organizations prepare for a new era of hybrid computing—one that enables quantum-enhanced AI, ultra-precise simulations, and advanced modeling, while remaining adaptable to future advancements across both quantum and classical domains.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for Keysight aimed at uniting high-performance control systems with AI-driven infrastructure to accelerate quantum research and hybrid compute development.

Dr. Eric Holland, General Manager, Keysight Quantum Engineer Solutions, said: "As the industry accelerates toward the next era of high-performance computing, leadership means more than building breakthrough technologies, it requires defining the standards that make these transformative technologies universally accessible. By working with NVIDIA to establish a framework for quantum–HPC hybrid compute, we are helping ensure that tomorrow’s heterogeneous engines, spanning quantum, AI, and classical HPC, operate seamlessly within modern data centers. Together, we’re shaping the future fabric of compute for scientific discovery and innovation at scale."

Tim Costa, General Manager for Quantum at NVIDIA, said: “Driving breakthroughs in quantum computing requires quantum processors to integrate within AI supercomputers to run complex control tasks and deploy hybrid applications. Keysight is playing an integral role in solving this challenge, and NVQLink is the open unified interface for developing what comes next.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.