VelaFi Enters Japan as Co-Organizer of Stablecoin Settlement Association to Modernize Trade Finance

TOKYO & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VelaFi, a stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure platform for global businesses, today announced its entry into Japan as co-organizer of the Stablecoin Settlement Association, an initiative led by Tokyo-listed Ikuyo Co., Ltd. to modernize Japan’s trade finance system.

The association will bring together financial institutions, exporters, and fintech providers to develop standardized, blockchain-based settlement infrastructure designed to cut payment costs, accelerate settlement, and simplify complex trade procedures.

VelaFi’s Role in Japan’s Financial Digitalization

Leveraging its blockchain and stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure, VelaFi brings technical expertise and international best practices to Japan’s trade settlement modernization. Through its enterprise solutions, VelaFi provides businesses with end-to-end tools for global money movement: cross-border pay-ins and pay-outs, merchant collections, stablecoin custody, and multi-currency corporate wallets. Its infrastructure enables instant (T+0) settlement, transparent FX without hidden markups, and real-time reconciliation, giving enterprises full visibility and control over international cash flow. By extending these capabilities through its presence in Japan and role as co-organizer of the association, VelaFi empowers exporters, fintechs, and global enterprises with faster, cheaper, and more transparent settlement.

"We are excited to join Ikuyo as a co-organizer of the Stablecoin Settlement Association," said Maggie Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of VelaFi. "Japan is a cornerstone of global trade, and by working with partners across industries, we aim to eliminate inefficiencies in cross-border payments and create a new standard for business settlement infrastructure."

Ikuyo Co., Ltd. Comment: “In today’s global trade environment, Japanese enterprises face persistent challenges in cross-border payments and settlement — from processing delays and hidden FX mark-ups to complex regulatory requirements and limited transparency. Recognizing these pain points, Ikuyo has taken the initiative to launch the Stablecoin Settlement Association, bringing together financial institutions, exporters, fintechs and service providers to build a blockchain-based, stablecoin-enabled settlement framework. Through our collaboration with VelaFi, we aim to equip Japanese exporters, importers, and cross-border e-commerce players with faster cash flow, lower settlement costs and greater financial transparency.”

Part of a Broader Global Strategy

VelaFi’s entry into Japan underscores its commitment to building next-generation global financial infrastructure. The company has already deployed stablecoin-based payments across Latin America, the United States, and Asia — including Hong Kong and Singapore — and continues to strengthen its leadership in the Asia-Pacific region.

About VelaFi

VelaFi, under Galactic Holdings, is a stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure platform for global businesses. Operating across Latin America, the United States, and Asia — with global expansion underway — VelaFi provides end-to-end solutions for cross-border pay-ins and pay-outs, multi-currency accounts, FX conversion, liquidity management, settlement and reconciliation, and compliance reporting.

Through enterprise-grade APIs, the platform connects to local rails, bank transfers, and stablecoin networks, giving businesses a single infrastructure to move funds globally with speed, transparency, and regulatory confidence. VelaFi serves industries including cross-border e-commerce, international trade, fintech, and Web3 — powering the next generation of global commerce. For more information, visit www.velafi.com.