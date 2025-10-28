Coinbase Prime and Figment Expand Diversified Institutional Staking Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figment Inc., an independent provider of institutional staking infrastructure with over $18 billion in assets under stake, today announced an expansion of its integration with Coinbase Prime, a full-service prime brokerage with institutional trading, financing, and custody from Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN].

Building on a successful integration that began in early 2024 with ETH staking, Figment and Coinbase Prime have enabled over $2 billion in staked assets. Most recently, the companies supported Grayscale in the launch of the first U.S. ETH ETP with staking. The relationship is now expanding beyond Ethereum to include a growing set of Proof-of-Stake networks such as Solana, Sui, Aleo, Aptos, Avalanche, Axelar, Cardano, Celestia, Cosmos, EigenLayer, NEAR, Polkadot, and more to come.

Through this integration, institutional clients using Coinbase Prime are able to access Figment's institutional-grade infrastructure, across a broad set of Proof-of-Stake networks. The Coinbase Prime integration allows institutions to stake tokens without moving assets out of Coinbase's industry-leading custody solution; clients can manage staking alongside trading and financing through a single platform. The integration streamlines operations, increases decentralization, and meets the highest security standards for institutional asset managers and digital asset enterprises.

“Expanding our staking integration gives institutions more flexibility to select high-quality staking providers like Figment while safeguarding assets with Coinbase Prime’s institutional‑grade controls and secure custody,” said Lewis Han, Head of Staking Sales at Coinbase. “Clients will continue to benefit from our comprehensive staking solution, including turnkey infrastructure and robust staking reporting. Through our continued relationship with Figment, Coinbase is doubling down on our commitment to network decentralization and enabling validator diversity on our platform.”

“From the start, Figment has focused on security and risk-adjusted performance, building infrastructure for the world’s most trusted financial institutions. Our relationship with Coinbase Prime has been integral here, and we look forward to bringing more companies onchain together,” said Lorien Gabel, Co-founder and CEO of Figment.

Figment is an independent provider of staking infrastructure. With $18 billion assets under stake and support for 40+ protocols, Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1000 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.