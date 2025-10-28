Netcracker Extends Partnership With Cox Communications for BSS and Professional Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today an extension to its long-term partnership with Cox Communications, the largest private broadband company in the U.S., with fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services available to 12 million homes and businesses.

Netcracker has supported a wide range of services for Cox Communications, leading to a number of positive outcomes across its residential and commercial business units. The company will continue utilizing Netcracker’s tools and services to provide the best possible experience for its customers.

“After more than 30 years, we are delighted to continue working closely with such an innovative provider,” said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “We look forward to delivering the latest innovations to give Cox the tools to deliver the next generation of cable, broadband and wireless services.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.