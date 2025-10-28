QT Imaging Announces Collaboration with Intelerad Medical Systems to Deploy Cloud PACS for Research and Clinical Connectivity

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: QTIH), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Intelerad Medical Systems, a global leader in providing medical imaging solutions. The agreement establishes the deployment of InteleShare Research picture archiving and communication systems (“PACS”) and Cloud PACS across QT Imaging’s clinical research and commercial networks.

The collaboration supports QT Imaging’s mission to deliver safe, quantitative, and accessible imaging by enabling seamless integration of QT Imaging’s Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanners with InteleShare’s secure, cloud-based platform to deliver QT Imaging’s Cloud SaaS Platform to its customers. This will allow research institutions and clinical sites to upload, store, anonymize, and share imaging data with improved efficiency, while maintaining compliance with the highest data privacy and security standards.

Under the scope of the partnership:

InteleShare Research PACS will provide a browser-based viewer for physicians to access anonymized breast images, perform measurements, and manage multi-institutional research trials.

InteleShare Cloud PACS will extend secure image archiving, exchange, and collaboration across QT Imaging’s commercial installations, enabling providers and patients to access imaging data anywhere, anytime.

Integrated workflows will streamline clinical trials, anonymization, and data exchange for QT Imaging’s research collaborations, as well as for its commercial customers.

QT Imaging’s Cloud SaaS Platform will also serve as the unified delivery framework for upcoming AI/ML algorithms developed by the Company. Leveraging InteleShare’s DICOM-compatible architecture, QT Imaging will integrate these modules through the cloud for quantitative feature extraction and diagnostic decision support. Built on advanced acoustic signal analysis and volumetric data fusion, the algorithms will be deployed in real time through the cloud infrastructure. This approach will ensure that future AI-driven advancements, such as automated lesion segmentation, volumetric tissue characterization, and computer-aided diagnosis, can be securely delivered to all connected QTI Breast Acoustic CT™ systems without requiring on-premise updates.

"Our collaboration with Intelerad strengthens QT Imaging’s ability to deliver not only breakthrough breast imaging but also a modern, cloud-enabled infrastructure that accelerates research and supports clinical adoption," said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer of QT Imaging. "InteleShare platform is designed to serve the backbone for connecting our scanners with both research institutions and clinical sites, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for physicians and patients."

"We are excited to partner with QT Imaging to advance their mission of improving women’s health through innovation," said Morris Panner, President of Intelerad. "By leveraging InteleShare’s secure and scalable architecture, QT Imaging and its collaborators can focus on clinical research and patient outcomes while relying on robust image management capabilities."

The deployment will include implementation, training, and integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems, ensuring smooth adoption across QT Imaging’s partner network.

This collaboration builds on QT Imaging’s roadmap to expand access to its FDA-cleared Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, advance clinical trials, and accelerate commercialization of QTI’s Cloud SaaS platform globally.

About QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (OTCQB: QTIH) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading medical imaging software platforms for the healthcare industry. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and elevate patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “will,” and “expect,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding the deployment of the InteleShare Research PACS and InteleShare Cloud PACS across QT Imaging’s clinical research and commercial networks, the effect of such deployment, the presentation and performance of the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT imaging technology, plans for QT Imaging Holdings, new product development and introduction, and product sales growth and projected revenues. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: research results from the use of the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT Scanner, the ability of QT Imaging Holdings to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT Scanner, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products, trends, and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, and the ability to move product sales to production levels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of QT Imaging Holdings’ filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to QT Imaging Holdings as of the date hereof, and QT Imaging Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.