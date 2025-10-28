Circle Taps Wyclef Jean as Global Culture Advisor to Bring Stablecoin Innovation to the World Stage

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) (“Circle”) announced a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist, producer and composer, Wyclef Jean, who joins as Circle’s Global Culture Advisor. This marks the beginning of a strategic partnership to spotlight communities around the world using stablecoin technology and bring Circle’s mission to life through storytelling and performance.

Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Wyclef’s journey - from his roots in Haiti to his cemented role as a cultural icon and humanitarian - reflects the core of this mission. Together, Circle and Wyclef will connect diasporas, art, and innovation, showcasing how a more open and inclusive financial system can expand access to new opportunities around the world.

“We are proud to welcome Wyclef Jean as our Global Culture Advisor,” said Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle. “His artistry, activism, and entrepreneurial spirit embody the human-centered innovation that defines Circle. Wyclef’s voice transcends genres and borders, making him the perfect partner to help us illustrate how – when brought together – culture and technology can raise global economic prosperity.”

“Culture currency is all about having more direct access to what’s yours, whether that’s your finances or the music you create,” said Wyclef Jean. “That’s what drew me to Circle. Their mission-driven products and services are empowering people to own their financial futures, creating a more connected and equitable system that opens new doors for communities across the globe.”

Launching globally in 2026, Circle and Wyclef will use immersive content to spotlight how communities in emerging markets are using USDC in practical and innovative ways - from receiving payments near-instantly across borders to growing small businesses with transparent dollar-denominated stablecoins. Through intimate on-the-ground conversations, Wyclef will connect with global stablecoin users to understand how payment stablecoins have transformed how they spend, save, and create.

As Circle’s Global Culture Advisor, Wyclef will serve as a cultural advisor to Circle and co-create storytelling and new community activations as part of Circle’s ongoing USDC campaigns. Circle and Wyclef are forging a new kind of partnership, one that transforms financial technology into a cultural bridge between people, purpose, and prosperity.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world’s largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations. For more information visit www.circle.com.

About Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and composer with over two decades of pioneering influence in the music industry and culture. As a founding member of the Fugees, their 1996 album "The Score" achieved monumental global and chart topping success, in addition to two Grammy Awards and a nomination for Album of the Year. He has released eight solo albums, including "The Carnival," which sold nearly nine million copies worldwide. As a producer and writer, he is responsible for hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” (Shakira), “Maria Maria” (Santana) and more. In 2020, Wyclef launched the podcast "RunThatBack".

As a leader in music tech he co-founded SodoMoodLab, composing music for Showtime’s "The Chi,” is Chief Creative Officer of OpenWav, and a consultant for Google DeepMind, where he focuses on AI technology. As a philanthropist, he is deeply committed to honoring his home country of Haiti, recently sponsoring and mentoring Haitian students in a robotics program that achieved global accolades. He is a Global Ambassador for Global Citizen, is on the National Advisory Board for Music Will, and was honored with their 2025 Innovator Award. He remains a dynamic cultural force, seamlessly integrating music, education, and technology to drive meaningful social change.