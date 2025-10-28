Leostream Awarded Nutanix Ready AHV Designation for Large-Scale VDI Deployments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, announced today it has renewed its alliance with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, to deliver highly scalable, performant, and automated virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) with the Leostream Platform and the Nutanix AHV enterprise virtualization platform. The Leostream Platform has been awarded the Nutanix Ready AHV designation, validated on Nutanix AHV 10.3.

Enterprises use the Leostream platform on Nutanix infrastructure for robust, comprehensive, secure VDI for on-premise users, remote/hybrid users, or a combination of the two. The joint solution leverages Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to reduce the cost and complexity of large-scale VDI deployments, even in environments known for demanding, high-end applications like scientific research, financial services, or broadcast/entertainment.

Leostream delivers a hosted desktop environment that is easy to provision, manage, monitor, and scale, and radically simplifies the integration of the complex array of clients, hosting platforms, guest operating systems, and display protocols required for successful VDI. With Nutanix’s complete, unified, pre-configured HCI platform combining compute, network, and storage, organizations can set up enterprise-scale VDI in a matter of days.

The updated validation ensures current and future users gain a joint solution for end-user computing, VDI, and desktops-as-a-service that meets their needs and is fully interoperable.

“Leostream has supplied our remote desktop platform to Nutanix users for several years, but this is the first major refresh and expansion of our technology collaboration,” said Randy Foster, Leostream VP of Sales and Alliances. “Leostream has significantly upgraded our platform, with features and enhancements that benefit Nutanix users, and we are committed to constantly validating solutions to ensure operations are as seamless as can be.”

With its updated Nutanix Ready validation Leostream also rejoins the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Program that guides customers to multi-product solutions validated to function seamlessly together, and fosters innovation between Nutanix and its partners. These joint solutions are open, innovative, and transformative thanks to the agility and cost effectiveness of the public cloud, with the security and control of on-premise solutions.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.