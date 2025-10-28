Push Security and GuidePoint Security Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Browser-Based Defense to Customers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Push Security, a leader in browser-based detection and response, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint customers will have access to real-time detection, response, and protection through the browser against modern threats such as phishing kits and session hijacking.

The browser has become the new endpoint, where employees log into cloud apps, move data, build products, and interact with customers. While traditional security tools still focus on endpoints and networks, the browser remains a blind spot: full of risk, but largely unmonitored.

"The browser is where users live and attackers operate, making it the new security perimeter," said Bryan Wallace, vice president of global partnerships at Push Security. "Our partnership with GuidePoint Security puts advanced, browser-based detection and response in the hands of more security teams, helping them spot threats faster and act before any damage is done.”

The Push platform gives defenders full visibility into user activity, attacker behavior, and session-level risk, while enforcing protective controls like MFA and SSO. Push Security works in any modern browser, deploys in minutes, and integrates seamlessly with existing stacks — making it accessible to security teams of any size. And because it was built by a team with deep offensive security expertise, the platform is designed with an attacker’s perspective in mind — ensuring defenses that reflect how real threats unfold in the browser.

“Attackers are innovating quickly, and security teams need tools built with an attacker’s mindset in order to keep up," said Justin Iwaniszyn, director, new and emerging alliances at GuidePoint Security. "Our partnership with Push enables our customers to improve visibility and better detect, secure and respond to browser threats in real time.”

About Push Security

Push Security brings real-time detection and response to the layer where users work — and where attackers operate, the browser. By deploying a powerful agent inside the browser, Push gives defenders full visibility into user activity, attacker behavior, and session-level risk. It detects threats like phishing kits and session hijacking, enforces protective controls like MFA and SSO, and provides the telemetry security teams need to investigate fast. Think of Push as being like EDR, but in the browser. Push was founded by former red team members skilled in offensive security and security operations and is backed by Decibel, GV (Google Ventures), Redpoint Ventures, Datadog Ventures, B3 Capital and other notable angel investors. For more information, visit https://pushsecurity.com or follow @pushsecurity.