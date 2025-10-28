Elevation Point Selects OnBord To Streamline Advisor Transitions, Accelerate Client Onboarding

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnBord, a secure digital client onboarding and advisor transition platform, today announced Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, has begun utilizing OnBord to strengthen and speed up advisor transitions and client onboarding.

The partnership between Elevation Point and OnBord addresses one of the most critical challenges facing advisors transitioning to independence: maintaining client relationships while efficiently managing the complex data collection and account opening processes. OnBord's platform automates client onboarding by sending secure links, allowing clients to complete required documentation at their convenience while automated reminders ensure timely completion. Firms using OnBord have seen a reduction in transition time with some completing these transitions in as little as 30 days.

“The advisors we partner with are doing incredible work with their clients, and OnBord's technology lets them focus on relationships rather than paperwork,” said Caitlin Douglas, Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Elevation Point. “With OnBord, our advisors don't have to spend weeks going back and forth with clients to get their paperwork completed because it all happens automatically, allowing our partners to focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional wealth management services.”

OnBord maintains the highest security standards by transmitting all client data directly to integrated client relationship management (CRM) systems signing platforms without storing information in its own database, while automating compliance with SEC and FINRA requirements. The platform helps advisors navigate successful transitions while maintaining client relationships and building stronger, more profitable practices.

“What attracted us to Elevation Point is their approach; they're partnering with advisors who are already successful and want to accelerate their growth,” said Nick Bernardo, CFP®, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OnBord. “Our platform helps them onboard new clients quickly and transition existing ones seamlessly, so they can focus on building their practices instead of managing paperwork.”

The technology partnership enhances Elevation Point's comprehensive support ecosystem for independent advisors, complementing the firm's existing resources including custody solutions, operational support, and strategic guidance.

To learn more about OnBord or receive a demo, email Jake Mingione, vice president of sales, at jake@onbord.io.

About OnBord

OnBord is a digital client onboarding and advisor transition platform that helps financial advisors, RIAs, and wealth management firms streamline data collection and account opening processes while supporting seamless firm transitions. The platform reduces transition time to as little as 30 days through automated links used for client data collection and maintains the highest security standards by transmitting client data directly to integrated CRM and document signing platforms without storing information in its own database, while automating SEC and FINRA compliance. OnBord's recognition includes being awarded the Onboarding Product Award at the WealthTech Americas Awards 2025 and being named a finalist in the M&A Deal Support category for the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

For more information, visit onbord.io

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com

Disclosures

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to purchase or sell any security or to engage in any investment advisory service. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed.

The selection of a financial advisor or technology platform is an important decision and should not be based solely on the information contained herein. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance, whether of a company or an investment strategy, is not indicative of future results.

Any references to third-party firms, including quotes, reflect a business-to-business relationship. No compensation was provided for such statements. The identification of a partner firm is not an endorsement and does not guarantee any specific outcome or client experience.