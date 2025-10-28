Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Enhance Digital Experience Through Deep Core Integration

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union (‘Members Trust’) has selected Mahalo Banking to power its next-generation digital banking platform. The credit union has partnered with Mahalo for its deep core integration and its ability to deliver a secure, intuitive, and member-first digital banking experience.

Members Trust sought a digital partner that could maximize the value of its Corelation Keystone core through tight integration to enable scalable innovation that supports long-term growth. Mahalo’s solution provides robust, native digital functionality without the need for multiple third-party vendors, simplifying operations and offering members a cohesive, modern experience across online and mobile banking channels.

“Mahalo’s ability to deeply integrate with Keystone and deliver a platform that is member-centric and secure made them the clear choice for our credit union,” said Liliana Canga, CEO of Members Trust. “We are committed to providing our members with an exceptional digital experience, and Mahalo’s collaborative culture, security-first approach, and ongoing innovation ensure we can achieve that goal while continuing to strengthen member relationships.”

Mahalo’s platform will empower Members Trust members with a unified interface and a range of modern financial management tools. Members will also have the ability to view all financial accounts in a single location, supporting stronger financial visibility and overall well-being. The credit union will also implement Mahalo’s advanced fraud prevention capabilities, including Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), which provides enhanced protection against credential-stuffing attacks and other emerging threats.

“We’re proud to partner with Members Trust as they take this important step in advancing their digital banking experience,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “With our deep Keystone integration, we’re providing their team with the tools to work more efficiently while delivering a secure, convenient, and truly connected member experience.”

About Members Trust of the Southwest FCU

Founded in 1936, Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union is based in Texas. Members Trust of the Southwest operates two locations in Houston and Stephenville, through which it offers the traditional suite of services one would expect to find at a bank or credit union, including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, personal loans, home mortgages, certificates of deposit, and more. Learn more at www.mtfcu.coop.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.