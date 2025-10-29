-

BitGo Announces Infrastructure Support for Assets on the Canton Network

Expands Institutional Infrastructure Across the Canton Network, Bringing Secure Custody, Insurance Protection, and Compliant Access to Canton Coin

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, and the Canton Network, the privacy-enabled network designed for regulated financial markets, today announced BitGo’s custody support for Canton Coin (CC), the native token of the Canton Network. This marks the first time institutions can hold and manage CC with a U.S.-based qualified custodian, underscoring BitGo’s continued commitment to enabling secure, compliant access to emerging digital asset ecosystems.

The Canton Network allows ecosystem participants to build interoperable, regulated financial applications that connect real-world assets, collateral, and payments across private, composable applications. With trillions in tokenized assets issued or processed on the network, Canton brings institutional-grade privacy and control to onchain finance. Its growing adoption is reflected in CC’s rapid rise among leading Layer 1 tokens by transaction activity, highlighting the demand for privacy-preserving infrastructure in global markets.

“BitGo’s support of the Canton Network will bring qualified custody solutions to our network participants,” said Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director of the Canton Foundation. “This represents a significant step toward institutional adoption of CC and support for the broader Canton ecosystem.”

With the integration of CC, institutional clients gain access to qualified custody and wallet services purpose-built for institutions, including:

  • Qualified Custody: Regulated, cold-storage custody with institutional oversight.
  • Institutional Insurance Protection: Safeguard large holdings with $250 million in insurance coverage and multi-signature protection.
  • Self-Custody Wallets: Flexible infrastructure for onchain settlement and treasury operations.
  • Scalability and Compliance: Streamlined reporting and audit tools to meet regulatory standards.

BitGo is expanding infrastructure to support the full range of Canton Network assets, including future capabilities such as withdrawals, token standard integration, stablecoin support, Go Network compatibility, and trading and liquidity access.

“BitGo is committed to supporting the institutional adoption of digital asset networks and providing meaningful utility enabled by Canton,” said Chen Fang, Chief Revenue Officer at BitGo. “This underscores our dedication to delivering institutional-grade security and services for emerging ecosystems.”

Together, BitGo and Canton are building the bridge between traditional finance and digital markets, where privacy, compliance, and innovation move in sync.

About BitGo
BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

About Canton Network
The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance– uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

Contacts

press@bitgo.com

