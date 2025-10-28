Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Selects Bublup to Power Family Support Communities and Resource-Sharing Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF), the leading nonprofit dedicated to childhood brain tumors and supporting affected families, announced today its partnership with Bublup to power its new family support communities and resource-sharing platform. This collaboration will provide a secure and compassionate space for those affected by a childhood brain tumor diagnosis to find support, share resources, and connect with others who understand their journey.

Built on Bublup’s secure and highly-visual collaboration technology, the new PBTF community will bring together families, caregivers, survivors, and advocates in a private space to share knowledge, emotional support, and resources for every stage of their journey. PBTF will also leverage Bublup’s AI-powered content sourcing and curation, providing their community with the latest news on research and clinical trials. The platform features a dynamic directory and map, helping community members discover local and national support resources, from treatment centers to nearby events. This visual tool offers a geographic context that makes finding help easier and more intuitive for families in need.

“Families navigating a pediatric brain tumor diagnosis need reliable, compassionate support,” said Heather Held, Director of Family Support at PBTF. “Our goal is to meet families where they are — emotionally and logistically — and Bublup’s secure, easy-to-use platform gives us the foundation to do that. It helps families feel less alone and more connected to a caring network of people who understand their journey.”

“By adopting Bublup, we're creating a connected environment that blends emotional support with access to critical information — from the latest research to caregivers, and nearby resources — all in one trusted place,” said Sandeep Kolte, a parent advocate and Senior Director of Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Security, and Digital Engagement at the PBTF.

“We’re proud and excited to partner with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in building this transformative digital community,” said Alain Cohen, CEO of Bublup. “Their commitment to helping families through every step of the pediatric brain tumor journey aligns perfectly with our mission to enable secure, visual, and impactful collaboration for organizations that make a difference to the community.”

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s research funding, advocacy efforts and family support platform have led the way in ending the childhood cancer community’s biggest crisis. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare, but devastating disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families’ needs along every step of their pediatric cancer journey.

The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, the foundation also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We’re able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer.

For more information about the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, visit curethekids.org.

About Bublup

Bublup is a private, enterprise-grade digital ecosystem to engage and grow online communities. Hallmarks of the platform include: Multi-modal communication with chats, forums, feeds; and resources; AI-Driven content management; and a visual, intuitive environment. Trusted by non-profits, advocacy groups, businesses, and creators, Bublup provides secure, HIPAA– and SOC 2 Type II–certified collaboration.