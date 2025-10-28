BWXT and Rolls-Royce SMR Sign Agreements Advancing Key Nuclear Component Manufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today a nuclear steam generator detailed design contract and a Memorandum of Understanding with Rolls-Royce SMR to support future collaboration on the development of the Rolls-Royce SMR.

BWXT subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd. has been producing high-quality steam generators for the nuclear energy industry for more than 60 years and has shipped more than 315 steam generators to plant locations around the world. The Rolls-Royce SMR is a pressurized water reactor capable of producing 470 MWe. Each reactor utilizes three steam generators.

“This agreement is a strong example of how BWXT is positioned to enable advanced nuclear reactor developers around the world to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable energy,” said John MacQuarrie, president for BWXT Commercial Operations. “We look forward to further developing this collaboration with the team at Rolls-Royce SMR and continuing to build out this robust nuclear manufacturing chain.”

“The agreement with BWXT for the design of the nuclear steam generators – reinforced by an MoU to support the first units in a global fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs – is another major stride forward for our organization,” said Ruth Todd, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Operations and Supply Chain Director. “Sourcing these critical components from world-leading suppliers is part of our ‘designed for delivery’ approach - combining modularization and proven nuclear technology - significantly reducing cost, construction time and removing project risk.”

Key elements of the MoU are Rolls-Royce SMR’s readiness to procure steam generators for multiple reactor units from BWXT and the development of a localization plan for future manufacturing work and other activities, if necessary, to support the Rolls-Royce SMR deployment in the global market.

Rolls-Royce SMR is the only company with multiple SMR commitments in Europe, having been selected as preferred bidder in the Great British Energy – Nuclear SMR competition, and by European utility, CEZ, to build up to three gigawatts of new nuclear power in the Czech Republic.

BWXT announced last year a C$80 million expansion of its Cambridge, Ontario, manufacturing facility which will significantly increase capacity, improve productivity and create more than 200 long-term jobs for skilled workers, engineers and support staff in the area.

