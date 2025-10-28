True Religion Partners with Von Dutch to Launch Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle, apparel and accessories brand, today announced the launch of an exclusive, limited-edition holiday collection with Von Dutch. The collaboration unites two brands with distinctive legacies in early 2000s fashion, but goes well beyond honoring the past to celebrate how they continue to evolve. Reinforcing True Religion’s position at the center of pop culture, the collection campaign features some of the most-watched cultural personalities of today, reality TV superstars Chelley, Clarke Carraway, Iris Kendall and Jeremiah Brown.

“This collaboration represents the evolution of two cultural forces that helped define a generation,” said Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Growth, True Religion. “In the early aughts, fashion, music and entertainment collided in new and exciting ways and both True Religion and Von Dutch were right at the center of it all. This partnership captures that same spirit for True Religion today. It’s a reflection of how we create cultural relevance through the right collabs, at the right time, with the same on trend talent and influencer strategies.”

The collection reimagines both brands’ design codes in unexpected ways, pairing washed fleece and baggy denim with co-branded logos, flame graphics and rhinestone embellishments across both men’s and women’s styles. From cropped baby tees and varsity jackets to oversized hoodies and low-rise jeans, the drop is a modern remix of statement-making fashion.

“Our design approach wasn’t about a throwback or revival, but about mixing legacy and new in a way that feels completely fresh,” said Tina Blake, Creative Director and Senior Vice President of Design, Merchandising, and Brand Image, True Religion. “We took what originally made both brands iconic—bold stitching, statement logos and a fearless attitude—and reimagined it all for today. This new collection celebrates the shared DNA of two iconic brands and redefines it for a new generation.”

The collection is available now in select stores and online at TrueReligion.com and VonDutch.com.

About True Religion

Founded in 2002, True Religion quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage—blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering high-quality denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.

About Von Dutch

Von Dutch, a brand synonymous with rebellious spirit and innovative fashion, has left an indelible mark on the global fashion industry since its inception in the early 2000s. Renowned for its edgy designs and iconic trucker hats, Von Dutch became a cultural phenomenon, embraced by celebrities and trendsetters alike. Now under the ownership of WSG (White Space Group), the brand continues to push the boundaries of contemporary streetwear, infusing its rich heritage with modern influences. WSG's stewardship promises to uphold Von Dutch's legacy of bold creativity and authenticity, ensuring the brand remains a staple in fashion-forward wardrobes worldwide.