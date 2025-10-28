Onboard Media Launches Global Partnership with Princess Cruises to Elevate the Guest Experience

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onboard Media, the leader in cruise guest engagement and destination storytelling, today announced a new global partnership with Princess Cruises. Designed to transform the cruise line’s port shopping services, the partnership will elevate the guest experience both onboard and ashore through personalized programming and concierge-level advisory services.

“Princess continually looks to enhance our guest experience and make each voyage distinctly personal and memorable,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Vice President, Onboard Revenue, Princess Cruises. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Onboard Media, connecting our guests to fully experience every destination with exclusive access to curated offerings and expert recommendations.”

Onboard Media connects guests to the full value of their cruise experience through storytelling, destination-themed content and trusted advisors who provide individualized service and recommendations. These rigorously trained advisors will serve as destination and onboard experience specialists on Princess ships, helping guests maximize their time on the ship and in port by guiding them on everything from where to shop and dine to what to experience and explore.

“Princess Cruises and Onboard Media share a commitment to creating unforgettable guest moments that bring destinations and onboard offerings to life in fresh, engaging ways,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO, Starboard Group. “From curated shopping and dining experiences to cultural insights and shore excursions, Onboard Media will deliver customized programming and expert recommendations that help Princess guests fully enjoy every aspect of their vacation.”

Custom Programming and Enhanced Storytelling

Onboard Media will deliver a fully customized program supported by tailored print and digital collateral, as well as live experiences, all designed to enrich the Princess guest journey. This bespoke content will provide guests with the insights, recommendations and practical information they need to confidently explore and maximize their cruise experience.

“Our program is built on rich storytelling that brings each ship and each destination to life,” said Jeffrey Meister, GM, Onboard Media. “Through curated and personalized programming, our partnership with Princess will connect guests to the full spectrum of experiences—both onboard and in ports of call—by providing engaging stories, practical insights and trusted recommendations that make every part of the journey memorable.”

In addition, Onboard Media’s destination programming will integrate seamlessly with the Princess MedallionPay ecosystem, linking guests to trusted shopping and dining options in key ports. Custom port guides will further enhance the travel experience with helpful insights and tailored recommendations.

Supporting Local Communities

By connecting guests with trusted retailers and restaurants in key destinations, the Onboard Media and Princess partnership will also support local economies. The new program will spotlight small businesses, artisans and cultural landmarks in port communities, encouraging guests to connect with local stories and contribute to the economic well-being of the destinations they visit. For example, on all Princess ships sailing Alaskan itineraries, Onboard Media will leverage its long-term partnerships with the Alaska Small Business Development Center and its Buy Alaska program, as well as with Made in Alaska and Silver Hand, to help guests identify items created in Alaska by local craftspeople.

About Onboard Media

Onboard Media is a full-service sales and marketing agency dedicated to elevating the guest experience across the global travel and hospitality industry. We create meaningful touchpoints that connect brands with travelers to drive multi-category revenue growth. Founded in 1989, Onboard Media delivers custom print, digital, video and strategic sales products through award-winning in-house teams who manage every detail, from concept to distribution. Our sister company, Starboard Group, sets the standard in travel retail through its three business units, Starboard Cruise, Starboard Luxury and Starboard Resort. Onboard Media and Starboard are proud members of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC, a forward-thinking joint venture with LVMH and Gissy Investments, that is leading the next wave of travel retail innovation.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world’s most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world – the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).