Azul and ActiveViam Redefine Cost Optimization for Financial Analytics in the Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, and ActiveViam, the global leader in high-performance analytics for financial services, today announced a partnership that delivers a breakthrough in cost optimization for financial analytics in the cloud. The solution combines Azul’s high-performance Java platform, Platform Prime, with ActiveViam’s Atoti platform to provide financial services organizations with faster, more elastic in-memory analytics that can dynamically scale with demand — reducing cloud costs, accelerating insight and improving responsiveness to real-time market conditions.

Solving the Perfect Storm of Cost, Performance and Regulatory Pressure in Financial Analytics

Financial institutions are under pressure to deliver real-time risk analytics in volatile markets while controlling infrastructure costs and adhering to stringent regulatory demands for uptime, resiliency and compliance. To address these demands, data intensive applications have been migrated to the cloud, which has increased cloud spend and made cost optimization a board-level priority.

Azul and ActiveViam have joined forces to help financial institutions meet these challenges head-on. The solution combines Azul’s high-performance Java platform, Platform Prime, with analytical workloads running on ActiveViam’s Atoti platform to manage terabytes of in-memory analytical data, which can elastically grow and contract in minutes.

By leveraging Azul Platform Prime’s support for CRaC (Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint), which is designed to significantly reduce the startup and warm-up times of Java applications, Atoti users can “checkpoint” or snapshot a fully warmed-up JVM instance and application state, which can then be used to launch new JVMs almost instantaneously from that saved state, dramatically reducing Java cold start and warm-up times.

A large global financial services group was struggling with start-up times for a large, in-memory credit risk application deployed on AWS Graviton. By leveraging Atoti, combined with Platform Prime’s support for CRaC, the customer was able to provision in-memory Atoti instances in minutes, not hours, thereby increasing application elasticity, improving reliability, reducing cloud costs and helping to grow their business.

“Through continuous innovation and close collaboration with Azul and our launch customers, Atoti has become the most cost-effective platform for complex financial analytics,” said Antoine Chambille, chief technology officer at ActiveViam. “By leveraging the power of Atoti and Azul Platform Prime, the two companies working together have unlocked a new way to reduce total cost of ownership while maintaining high performance and improving availability.”

“The combination of ActiveViam’s Atoti in-memory analytics and Azul Platform Prime has already proven its ability to deliver lightning-fast insights on terabytes of data without pauses or errors. By leveraging CRaC support in Azul Platform Prime, organizations can spin up new Atoti cubes in a fraction of the time previously required,” said Gil Tene, co-founder and chief technology officer at Azul. “This breakthrough not only accelerates time-to-insight but also drastically reduces infrastructure costs, making high-performance in-memory analytics more efficient and accessible than ever before.”

Read here for more information about the Azul/ActiveViam partnership.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands,10 of the world’s top 10 banks and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

About ActiveViam

ActiveViam is a fast-growing financial data analytics solution provider. Built for and trusted by leading financial institutions, ActiveViam delivers active intelligence for complex financial analytics. It combines unrivaled technology, continuous innovation and exceptional people to unlock the power of real-time and granular data at scale. Designed as a high-performance semantic layer, ActiveViam’s flagship product Atoti, enables clients to implement built-in front office and risk business solutions while accessing customizable technology. ActiveViam is present in the world’s leading financial marketplaces: London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris, and Frankfurt.