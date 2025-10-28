SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering accessible, high-quality primary care, and Samsung Health, have announced a strategic partnership to embed access to virtual primary and urgent care directly into the Samsung Health app. Samsung Health users will be able to book, conduct and follow up on virtual care consultations — all without leaving the app experience.

Samsung Health and HealthTap Expand Access to Virtual Primary Care to Millions. New integrated virtual primary and urgent care experience offers seamless in-app doctor visits to Samsung Health’s seven million US monthly users. Share

This represents HealthTap’s first in-app experience inside a third-party consumer platform. The move expands access to care through a new distribution channel, tapping Samsung Health’s 7 million monthly active US users across Android devices. Users can benefit from a streamlined care journey, while HealthTap and Samsung strengthen their position in the converging consumer–health ecosystem and build a relationship with a primary care physician of their choice from anywhere in the U.S.

“Our vision has always been to make care seamless and accessible, and this milestone takes that vision further by meeting people where they already track their health,” said Sean Mehra, Co-founder and CEO of HealthTap. “By integrating virtual doctor visits into Samsung Health, consumers can now connect with a physician in the same place they record their daily steps, monitor sleep or track vital signs and medication schedules, creating a foundation for something much larger. Now, the wealth of medical, health and fitness data captured by Samsung’s phones and wearables can finally be discussed in real time at the point of care by a patient with their own primary care doctor. When this data informs the clinical conversation, it enables more personalized diagnoses, more accurate treatment decisions, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients.”

“We believe easy access to care is foundational – be it doctor’s visits or price transparency for medications. Consumers are asking us for actionable information at the right time to support their health journey,” said Dr. Ricky Choi, US Head of Digital Health, Samsung Electronics America. “By making available telehealth services into the Samsung Health experience, we are making care actionable, enabling users to move from wellness to clinical care and back in a trusted environment.”

Through an embedded interface, Samsung Health users will be able to select a virtual visit option, complete a short intake and connect to a HealthTap doctor for a video consultation within minutes. Following the visit, patients can review the clinician’s notes and follow-up instructions directly within Samsung Health. The entire process is designed to be seamless, requiring no app switching or additional downloads.

For Samsung, the partnership builds on recent momentum into building better connected care experiences, including digital health prescribing and data integration. Teaming with HealthTap advances that strategy by connecting Samsung’s wellness ecosystem to virtual clinical services in a way that feels seamless to users. The collaboration also comes at a moment when consumer expectations for integrated digital health are at an all-time high, with telehealth adoption surging since the pandemic and convenience driving sustained demand. By bringing physician visits natively into Samsung Health, the partnership reduces friction, broadens access and strengthens opportunities to build lasting patient trust and loyalty.

HealthTap’s collaboration with Samsung is designed not only for today’s virtual visits but also as a foundation for deeper innovation. Future phases may expand the experience beyond primary and urgent care, layering in new services and integrations that support consumers with broader access across numerous specialties or care journeys. Together, the companies are building an ecosystem that can evolve alongside patient needs, provider workflows, and industry demands for more connected, data-driven care.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a virtual primary care physician practice available in all 50 states and D.C. We deliver high-quality, cost-effective care through our direct-to-consumer model and in partnership with health cost-sharing organizations, payers, providers, DMEs, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and chronic condition management companies. HealthTap is proud to be the first virtual primary care practice to achieve Joint Commission accreditation for telehealth.

With a mission to place a primary care doctor at every American’s fingertips, HealthTap combines a proprietary digital platform with a medical group of experienced, compassionate, board-certified, U.S.-licensed physicians. Patients can build long-term relationships with one doctor, message between video visits, and access same-day/week appointments and 365-day on-demand urgent care—for everything from new symptoms and chronic conditions to preventive screenings, prescriptions, and PCP-led behavioral health.

Our platform integrates seamlessly into partners’ existing workflows, EMRs, and care channels—making it easy to expand access with either out-of-the-box or custom implementation. We are payer-agnostic and highly flexible—able to bill individuals, organizations, or insurance companies across both commercial and government plans.