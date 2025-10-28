Morgenrot Joins Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to Drive High-Performance Computing for Connected Vehicles

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Morgenrot, a leading provider of software solutions that optimize and enhance the efficiency of computing resources in high-performance computing (HPC) environments, has joined as a member. The AECC, a cross-industry, non-profit consortium, promotes best practices for communication and computing infrastructure to improve automotive big data utilization and help power an enriched mobility society.

As a member of the Consortium, Morgenrot will leverage its expertise in HPC and computing resource optimization to contribute to the collaborative data processing infrastructure for vehicles, networks, clouds, and edge computing promoted by AECC. By actively participating in AECC’s initiatives, the company aims to strengthen collaboration with global partners and jointly advance the foundation of next-generation vehicle connectivity.

“We are proud to join the AECC and work with industry leaders to shape the future of the connected vehicle ecosystem," said Masamichi Nakamura Ph.D., President and CEO, Morgenrot. “We aim to establish a sharing economy model in which anyone can access computing resources without limitations, thereby accelerating problem-solving and innovation, and ultimately contributing to a richer human society. We know together with AECC we can achieve that goal.”

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle best practices, proofs of concept and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s vision is to contribute to the creation of a next-generation mobility society by leveraging large-scale data from connected vehicles to enhance safety, sustainability, reliability, and driving experiences.

“We're very pleased to welcome Morgenrot to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium and look forward to their contributions,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "Morgenrot brings the technology and experience to further advance AECC’s activities and promote the development of digital infrastructure for effective use of automotive big data.

About Morgenrot Inc.

Morgenrot Inc. is a Japan-based startup with the mission of “enabling access to the exact amount of computing power needed, whenever it is needed.” Its goal is to provide optimal computing environments by visualizing, managing, and optimizing enterprises’ computing resources, as well as through the sharing of computing power. As demand for computational resources to drive innovation continues to grow in enterprises and research institutions, the shortage of computing power is expected to become an even more serious challenge. To address this, Morgenrot not only enables proper management of computing resources owned by organizations but also works to establish a sharing-economy model for computing power, thereby helping to solve the issue of resource scarcity. Learn more at https://morgenrot.net/en.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is a cross-industry, non-profit consortium working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting hundreds of millions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.