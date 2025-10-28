U.S. Army Selects AEVEX Atlas for Initial Launched Effects Fielding

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army has selected AEVEX’s Atlas Precision Strike System for its initial Launched Effects–Short Range (LE-SR) fielding effort. The decision follows a series of test events conducted by soldiers and a successful special user demonstration (SUD) event that validated Atlas’ operational readiness and ability to deliver autonomous precision effects in support of the Army’s modernization priorities.

The Atlas system stands at the forefront of the Army’s Launched Effects vision. As a lightweight, Group II precision-strike platform, Atlas delivers extended loiter time, modular payload options, and autonomous operation for ISR and strike missions. Share

According to Brig. Gen. David Phillips, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, the Army selected Atlas because it was ready for operational deployment. “[They] were production- ready that we could then rapidly field,” Phillips said following his remarks at the Association of the U.S. Army conference, emphasizing the Army’s priority to deliver proven, deployable systems without delay.

The Atlas system stands at the forefront of the Army’s Launched Effects vision. As a lightweight, Group II precision-strike platform, Atlas delivers extended loiter time, modular payload options, and autonomous operation for ISR and strike missions in contested environments. Engineered for rapid deployment and ease of use, Atlas can be launched and operated by a small team with minimal setup. Its open architecture enables seamless integration of sensors, electronic warfare, or strike payloads to meet evolving mission requirements, while its advanced navigation suite ensures reliable performance and target engagement even in GPS-denied or electronically contested environments.

“We’re working with the Army to advance the next generation of launched effects,” said Roger Wells, President of AEVEX. “Atlas was designed from the start to give operators an adaptable, intelligent platform built on open architecture and advanced autonomy. It delivers the ﬂexibility and precision needed to succeed in complex mission environments.”

The Army’s plan to field Atlas aligns with its broader directive to advance launched effects capabilities across divisions by the end of ﬁscal year 2026, accelerating the deployment of autonomous systems that strengthen situational awareness, responsiveness, and mission effectiveness. Supported by AEVEX’s proven ability to design, produce, and deliver unmanned systems at scale, Atlas is positioned to meet the Army’s growing demand for reliable, rapidly ﬁelded capabilities across operational theaters.

About AEVEX: AEVEX supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing comprehensive aviation and technology-based solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), combat-proven loitering munitions, and multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These capabilities complement AEVEX’s strengths in custom engineering, manned and unmanned aircraft modiﬁcation, sensor integration, intelligence analysis, and specialized mission systems. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with additional facilities in California, Florida, Ohio, and Virginia. Learn more at aevex.com.