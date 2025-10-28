FoodChain ID and IDFL Announce Strategic Worldwide Partnership to Advance Regenerative Agriculture and Certifications in the Textile Industry

FAIRFIELD, Iowa & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FoodChain ID and IDFL today announced a strategic worldwide partnership that unites leading expertise to strengthen transparency from farm to finished product in the textile industry. The collaboration combines FoodChain ID’s agricultural certifications with IDFL’s textile certifications and testing, offering brands a seamless pathway to verify regenerative agricultural practices alongside textile chain-of-custody, social accountability, chemical compliance, environmental performance and animal welfare.

“By aligning FoodChain ID’s Regenerative Agriculture Certification with IDFL’s textile certification and testing capabilities, we’re making it easier for companies to implement credible sustainability programs across their entire textile value chain,” said Dr. Chetan Parmar, Senior Vice President of Technical Services for Europe and Asia. “Together, we will help brands accelerate progress toward transparent and responsible products.”

“IDFL’s global auditing and laboratory network, accredited to ISO/IEC 17065 and ISO/IEC 17025 and authorized by Textile Exchange and GOTS, positions us to deliver rigorous, scalable services for customers everywhere,” said Wilf Lieber, CEO at IDFL. “Partnering with FoodChain ID expands access to regenerative agriculture certification and strengthens textile sustainability outcomes.”

Partnership Highlights

Full Certification Services : Integrated certification across the supply chain, enabling continuous verification from raw material production to finished goods.

: Integrated certification across the supply chain, enabling continuous verification from raw material production to finished goods. Global Coverage : Joint certification delivery through IDFL’s and FoodChain ID’s global certification and laboratory network.

: Joint certification delivery through IDFL’s and FoodChain ID’s global certification and laboratory network. Operational Excellence: Mutual commitments to maintain accreditations/authorizations, uphold impartiality and confidentiality, and ensure robust quality control over audits and certifications.

The partnership allows brands to link on-farm regenerative outcomes with credible textile chain-of-custody and quality claims. FoodChain ID will offer its Regenerative Agriculture Standard (ISO/IEC 17065–based) within the textile industry, while IDFL provides inspections, testing and certification to leading global textile standards, including GOTS, Responsible Down Standard (RDS), Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the Organic Content Standard (OCS).

About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. Learn more at www.FoodChainID.com.

About IDFL

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, IDFL is the world’s leading testing and certification body for home textiles, apparel, and outerwear, specializing in quality assurance for natural and synthetic materials like down, feathers and polyester. Accredited to ISO/IEC 17065 and ISO/IEC 17025 and authorized by Textile Exchange and GOTS, IDFL operates laboratories and audit offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, providing comprehensive testing, inspections, audits, certifications, consulting, and training. Learn more at www.IDFL.com.