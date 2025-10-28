Amplitude Launches Agent-to-Agent Integration with GitHub to Accelerate Product Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the leading digital analytics platform, today announced a collaboration with GitHub to launch an agent-to-agent integration for enterprise product and engineering teams.

This agent integration enables AI-powered workflows where Amplitude acts as an agentic product manager, bridging the gap between product insights and code implementation. By leveraging GitHub agents and workflows, Amplitude is dramatically cutting down on the effort needed to develop and iterate on software.

This integration is designed to transform the way product and engineering teams collaborate — from insights to impact. Amplitude is unlocking a more intelligent, streamlined product development workflow in collaboration with GitHub that empowers teams to:

Surface High-Impact Opportunities Grounded in Real User Data: Leverage Amplitude's powerful analytics to identify what's working, and what's not, based on actual user behavior. With direct visibility into how users engage with your product, teams can prioritize work that drives measurable outcomes, instead of relying on gut instinct.

Focus on Strategic Work Instead of Manual Tasks: Say goodbye to context-switching and repetitive ticket-writing. Teams can now auto-generate detailed, data-backed product requirements directly from Amplitude insights, freeing up time for more strategic thinking and higher impact work.

Turn Insights Into Code with GitHub Copilot: Close the loop between product and engineering with seamless handoffs. GitHub Copilot coding agent takes over from the PRD, helping engineers jumpstart development by opening a pull request and making it ready for review, accelerating time to value while maintaining alignment on user needs.

Learn from Every Release: Track the impact of every feature or change post-release through Amplitude. Understand how real users respond, what drives engagement, and feed those learnings back into your roadmap. Every iteration becomes smarter, more informed, and more effective.

“Product and engineering teams move fastest when they’re aligned around real-time data and a shared understanding of customer needs,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “By bringing Amplitude and GitHub agents together, companies can now build the right products and ship them faster.”

“AI is reshaping how software is built, and the future lies in agents that can understand context and take action,” said Mario Rodriguez, Chief Product Officer at GitHub. “By bringing business context directly into the developer workflow, we’re making it possible for developers and organizations to build at the speed of their ideas with their agents, enabling better decisions and faster outcomes.”

In addition to Amplitude’s agent-to-agent integration with GitHub Copilot coding agent, Amplitude has created a Feature Experimentation Custom Agent in collaboration with GitHub. The Feature Experimentation Custom Agent is a specialized version of the GitHub Copilot Coding Agent that offers Amplitude-specific prompts and MCP tools. This allows users and organizations to use the custom agent to directly query for product insights, add new instrumentation, manage feature flags, and automatically run experiments on new features.

The integration and custom agent are powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for embedding context into AI systems. Through MCP, Amplitude delivers product and customer data directly into GitHub Copilot-powered workflows, allowing AI agents to collaborate and make informed data-driven decisions without manual handoffs or tool switching. Amplitude’s MCP Server is also listed on the recently announced GitHub MCP Registry.

To learn more about the Amplitude × GitHub integration, visit https://amplitude.com/github.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Over 4,300 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Square, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s Fall 2025 Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.