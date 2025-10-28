LiveWire Group, Inc. to Showcase New Products and Development Updates at EICMA International Motorshow

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE: LVWR), a leader in the electric two-wheel industry, will present its most comprehensive display to date at the EICMA International Motorshow in Milan, Italy, from November 4th – 9th. The showcase will feature new electric motorcycles, expanded STACYC offerings, and progress on key development projects—including the upcoming maxi-scooter and law enforcement solutions—underscoring LiveWire’s commitment to innovation and global growth.

LiveWire’s presence at EICMA highlights its commitment to redefining the riding experience for all ages and skill levels. From advanced electric motorcycles to youth-focused balance bikes, LiveWire and STACYC together represent a vision for the future—one that blends performance, accessibility, and global reach. This unified display signals the next step in shaping the next generation of twist & go riders and electric powersports enthusiasts worldwide.

S4 Honcho™ European Debut

LiveWire will introduce the S4 Honcho™ Trail and Street models to European audiences at EICMA 2025 for the first time. These 125cc-equivalent mini-motos mark the next phase of LiveWire’s growth strategy, designed to expand access and affordability for riders globally. The S4 Honcho™ Street will qualify for A1 licenses in Europe and the UK and M-endorsement in the U.S., offering lightweight, urban-friendly electric mobility with intuitive performance and removable batteries. The S4 Honcho™ Trail does not require a license, making it even more accessible for riders. Production is targeted to begin in spring of 2026. To learn more, visit: https://lvwr.co/honcho.

S2 Maxi-Scooter Preview

At EICMA 2024, LiveWire announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with KYMCO, marking the start of a joint development project for LiveWire’s debut maxi-scooter. The initiative aims to deliver an electric riding experience that combines category convenience with the proven performance and excitement of LiveWire’s S2 powertrain.

At EICMA 2025, LiveWire will share the evolution of the project, moving from digital render to full scale concept to showcase capabilities and intentions for the category. Building on the S2 portfolio, the maxi-scooter introduces a new design language and form factor, representing LiveWire’s first entry into this segment.

S2 Alpinista Corsa & Patrol Editions

LiveWire’s award-winning S2 line will also be shown at EICMA including a new concept, the S2 Alpinista Corsa. Corsa is LiveWire’s conceptual platform showcasing DC Fast Charging technology capable of recharging a 10kWh pack from 20 to 80% in under 10 minutes*. Featuring BST Twin Tek wheels, Öhlins front and rear suspension, clip-ons, billet triple clamps and rear sets, and carbon fiber components including the front fender, belt guards, and radiator shrouds, the Alpinista Corsa showcases speed in both equipment and capability as a testament to LiveWire’s future development path for S2.

LiveWire will also showcase an Alpinista Patrol unit, highlighting its strategy for delivering EV solutions tailored to law enforcement needs. The presentation will feature the proven success of LiveWire’s police fleet currently deployed in the U.S. and outline upcoming opportunities for expansion into Europe. Built on the S2 platform, it delivers purpose-built performance with specifics that make it optimal for law enforcement use—such as no clutch or shifting, minimal heat output, lightweight construction, and excellent maneuverability.

STACYC Celebrates 10 Years

A decade ago, STACYC pioneered the electric balance bike category with a bold mission: “creating the next generation of riders.” Since then, more than 250,000 riders worldwide have joined the movement.

In 2024, STACYC expanded into Europe, focusing on growing the dealer network and strengthening the brand across Europe and the UK. Looking ahead to 2026, we are planning to add the 20H-Drive to the EU product lineup - giving parents the chance to “Go together and grow together” as they ride alongside their children and develop a love for two wheels. On display will be the full STACYC product lineup.

Next-Generation Connected Experience for Electric Motorcycles

LiveWire is working with c.technology AG to develop a connected platform for riders in North America and Europe. The solution will include a mobile and web application suite offering real-time vehicle data, location-based features, and community engagement tools.

Built on c.technology’s secure cloud architecture, it ensures OEM-grade integration and scalability for future enhancements. Designed for compatibility with Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire model and LiveWire ONE motorcycles, the platform restores and enhances connected functionality with a robust, future-ready ecosystem.

Visit LiveWire Group at EICMA

The full LiveWire and STACYC lineup will be on display at Hall 14, Stand E42 at the Fiera Milano venue adjacent to the Harley-Davidson display.

For select images of models shown at EICMA, please visit www.livewire.com/media

*LiveWire internal lab test result with experimental vehicle at standard room temperature and 20% starting state of charge